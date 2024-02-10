ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch QPR vs Norwich on TV in real time?

QPR vs Norwich

EFL Championship

Date: Saturday, February 9, 2024;

Time: 12pm (Brasília time);

Venue: Loftus Road or Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, located in London;

Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil

9:55 PMan hour ago

When is the QPR vs Norwich match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between QPR and Norwich will kick off at 12 noon (Brasília time) at the Loftus Road or Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in London. The match will not be broadcast live in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:50 PMan hour ago

Queens Park Rangers line-up

Queens Park Rangers line-up

Begovic; Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback, Hodge; Willock, Dykes, Chair; Armstrong.

9:45 PMan hour ago

Norwich's probable line-up

Norwich's probable line-up

Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Sara, McLean; Fassnacht, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent.

9:40 PMan hour ago

Head to head

Over the last 40 games, Queens Park Rangers have won 9 times, there have been 12 draws and Norwich City FC have won 19 times. The goal difference is 62-46 in favor of Norwich City FC.

Queens Park Rangers' last home win against Norwich City FC was in 2018.

Last season's meetings: 1-1 (Queens Park Rangers as home) and 0-0 (Norwich City FC as home).

9:35 PM2 hours ago

History

The most common result in matches between Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City FC when Queens Park Rangers are playing at home is 0-1. 3 games ended with this result.

The most common result in matches between Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City FC is 0-1. 7 games ended with this result.

In the last 20 meetings with Queens Park Rangers at home, Queens Park Rangers have won 7 times, drawn 7 times and Norwich City FC have won 6 times. The goal difference is 30-24 in favor of Queens Park Rangers.

9:30 PM2 hours ago

Norwich

The Canaries last played on February 3. They beat Coventry 2-1 at home, recovering from their defeat to Leeds and their FA Cup exit with a defeat to Liverpool.

The club have won three of their last four Championship games and currently sit ninth in the competition on 44 points. They have thirteen wins, five draws and twelve defeats. The attack has scored 48 goals and the defense has conceded 45.

Today the club is just one point behind sixth-placed Hull City, so it could end the round in the top six, in the playoff zone. 

Norwich
Norwich

 

9:25 PM2 hours ago

QPR

The Hoops last took to the field on February 3, when they visited Blackburn and won 2-1, consolidating their good start to the season. QPR have won two and drawn one of their last three Championship games.

This run hasn't helped them get out of the relegation zone, but it has at least brought them closer to Huddersfield, the first team outside the Z3. With 28 points from 30 games, Queens Park Rangers are in 22nd place.

They have seven wins, seven draws and sixteen defeats to their name. The attack has scored 27 goals and the defense has conceded 41.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 12 noon Brasília time, Queens Park Rangers and Norwich meet for the thirty-first round of the Championship. The match takes place at Loftus Road. Check out Aposta10's analysis and predictions for this match in the 2023/24 Championship season.

In the last fifteen matches between them, Norwich have won eight, QPR have drawn five and QPR have won two. The most recent match saw the Canaries win 1-0 on November 25, 2023, in the first round of the competition

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the QPR vs Norwich live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial EFL Championship match between two teams: Norwich on one side. On the other is QPR. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
5$
10$
15$