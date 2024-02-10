ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch QPR vs Norwich on TV in real time?
When is the QPR vs Norwich match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Queens Park Rangers line-up
Begovic; Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback, Hodge; Willock, Dykes, Chair; Armstrong.
Norwich's probable line-up
Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Sara, McLean; Fassnacht, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent.
Head to head
Queens Park Rangers' last home win against Norwich City FC was in 2018.
Last season's meetings: 1-1 (Queens Park Rangers as home) and 0-0 (Norwich City FC as home).
History
The most common result in matches between Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City FC is 0-1. 7 games ended with this result.
In the last 20 meetings with Queens Park Rangers at home, Queens Park Rangers have won 7 times, drawn 7 times and Norwich City FC have won 6 times. The goal difference is 30-24 in favor of Queens Park Rangers.
Norwich
The club have won three of their last four Championship games and currently sit ninth in the competition on 44 points. They have thirteen wins, five draws and twelve defeats. The attack has scored 48 goals and the defense has conceded 45.
Today the club is just one point behind sixth-placed Hull City, so it could end the round in the top six, in the playoff zone.
QPR
This run hasn't helped them get out of the relegation zone, but it has at least brought them closer to Huddersfield, the first team outside the Z3. With 28 points from 30 games, Queens Park Rangers are in 22nd place.
They have seven wins, seven draws and sixteen defeats to their name. The attack has scored 27 goals and the defense has conceded 41.
TIME AND PLACE!
In the last fifteen matches between them, Norwich have won eight, QPR have drawn five and QPR have won two. The most recent match saw the Canaries win 1-0 on November 25, 2023, in the first round of the competition
EFL Championship
Date: Saturday, February 9, 2024;
Time: 12pm (Brasília time);
Venue: Loftus Road or Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, located in London;
Where to watch: Not broadcast in Brazil