How and where to watch the Porto vs Arsenal match live?
What time is Porto vs Arsenal match for Champions League
Argentina 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Brazil 5 pm: Space, HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Colombia 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Peru 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Speak, Arteta!
"I’m really impressed with Porto, I know the manger really well and the history that they have. They have a lot of experience in the competition, they have many qualities in many phases of play, that’s why they are always competitive in the European competitions. It’s a really tough opponent that we are going to face tomorrow, at the same time we are very excited. It’s been seven years that we haven’t been here and we are all full of energy and excitement to play the game we want to tomorrow. Regarding Fabio: I’m really happy with him but sad at the same time because it’s been a tough period for him, especially with the last injury, because he had some momentum and had put some performances together before he got injured. That broke up his rhythm again like last season, but he is an enormous talent and we’re going to get the best out of him.
They are first of all very passionate, which is the first thing ingredient you have to know. Great coaches and great academies, among the best in Europe for sure, and it’s not a coincidence how many talents they develop and how successful they are in many leagues. It tells you the story about their culture and how they are raised. I’m a big fan of it.
It’s great we have earnt the right to be here. It’s been seven years since we’ve been at this table for this kind of match and 14 years since we’ve been able to go to the next stage. That’s the challenge, that’s what is ahead of us and we are really excited to face it, and to go for it with full belief, that’s for sure.
Learning like every day in the job when you don’t have the experience, try to use all the people’s experiences, make sure you feel your gut as well because that’s really important, make sure you prepare well and work hard, and make sure that you’ve done all the bits that you need to do to make the right calls and the right decisions, and then have a feeling how the team is feeling and what the team believes that is needed to be in the best place to win a match, nothing different to any other big match that we’ve played in our domestic competitions".
Arsenal's situation
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
We work for sporting success and then there's the financial side of it, but we don't work with that in mind. Once again we're in the last 16, a very difficult game for us and for Arsenal. It's the best club competition in the world and we're going to do credit to this club, which is one of the three with the most appearances in this competition.
I think everyone knows this Arsenal team, which is in one of the great European leagues. They're top quality, they've been in charge for five years and they've acquired top quality individuals. A team that is capable and strong at all times, it's in the top three in terms of market value. We're facing two teams with European pedigree and we have our history, we're used to being in this competition and that alone doesn't play.
Within the characteristics of Arsenal's players you need different nuances, like in the next game in Barcelos, because they have different players. They're a very strong team at different times of the game, they have a lot of individual talent, and at any given moment they can make things happen. We also have our quality. Arsenal know how to speed up the game like no-one else and their wingers create difficulties in one-on-one situations, midfielders with a great ability to infiltrate, a team very present in the final third. The story of the game has to do with that and some of the situations that come from being so attack-minded, which then allows us to exploit what we have to exploit. We have to be very competent in the different phases. Realizing that this defensive cohesion is going to be the key to the game."
Porto's situation
Gunners
In six games, the Gunners won four, drew and lost one, generating a 72% record, the fifth best in the group stage, behind Real Madrid (100%), Manchester City (100%), Bayern Munich (88%) and Atlético de Madrid (77%).
Dragons
With a 66% record, the Dragons won four and lost two.
