How and where to watch the Porto vs Arsenal match live?

If you want to watch the game Porto vs Arsenal live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Porto vs Arsenal match for Champions League

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Arsenal of 21at February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: ESPN, Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: ESPN, Star+

Brazil 5 pm: Space, HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: ESPN, Star+

Colombia 3 pm: ESPN, Star+

Ecuador 3 pm: ESPN, Star+

USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+

Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Mexico 3 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star+

Peru 3 pm: ESPN, Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN, Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN, Star+

Speak, Arteta!

"I’m really impressed with Porto, I know the manger really well and the history that they have. They have a lot of experience in the competition, they have many qualities in many phases of play, that’s why they are always competitive in the European competitions. It’s a really tough opponent that we are going to face tomorrow, at the same time we are very excited. It’s been seven years that we haven’t been here and we are all full of energy and excitement to play the game we want to tomorrow. Regarding Fabio: I’m really happy with him but sad at the same time because it’s been a tough period for him, especially with the last injury, because he had some momentum and had put some performances together before he got injured. That broke up his rhythm again like last season, but he is an enormous talent and we’re going to get the best out of him.

They are first of all very passionate, which is the first thing ingredient you have to know. Great coaches and great academies, among the best in Europe for sure, and it’s not a coincidence how many talents they develop and how successful they are in many leagues. It tells you the story about their culture and how they are raised. I’m a big fan of it. 

It’s great we have earnt the right to be here. It’s been seven years since we’ve been at this table for this kind of match and 14 years since we’ve been able to go to the next stage. That’s the challenge, that’s what is ahead of us and we are really excited to face it, and to go for it with full belief, that’s for sure. 

Learning like every day in the job when you don’t have the experience, try to use all the people’s experiences, make sure you feel your gut as well because that’s really important, make sure you prepare well and work hard, and make sure that you’ve done all the bits that you need to do to make the right calls and the right decisions, and then have a feeling how the team is feeling and what the team believes that is needed to be in the best place to win a match, nothing different to any other big match that we’ve played in our domestic competitions".

Arsenal
Arsenal's situation

Mikel Arteta will be without Partey, Timber and Zinchenko. There are doubts over Gabriel Jesus, Fábio Vieira and Tomiyasu.
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!

"Theoretically perhaps, it's the opponent who can create the most difficulties, then it depends on what we do depending on the opponent. We need Porto to be very intense, aggressive, and to understand at what moments and in what areas they can press, because we run the risk of giving Arsenal what they like, of getting in their own way. These are very high-level games and at this stage even more so, so we're going to go into more detail in preparation for the game. There's so much quality and situations that we want to exploit, that the videos are longer and we have to introduce one thing or another in training. We wanted to have a clean week, but that's the way it is at a big club.

We work for sporting success and then there's the financial side of it, but we don't work with that in mind. Once again we're in the last 16, a very difficult game for us and for Arsenal. It's the best club competition in the world and we're going to do credit to this club, which is one of the three with the most appearances in this competition.

I think everyone knows this Arsenal team, which is in one of the great European leagues. They're top quality, they've been in charge for five years and they've acquired top quality individuals. A team that is capable and strong at all times, it's in the top three in terms of market value. We're facing two teams with European pedigree and we have our history, we're used to being in this competition and that alone doesn't play.

Within the characteristics of Arsenal's players you need different nuances, like in the next game in Barcelos, because they have different players. They're a very strong team at different times of the game, they have a lot of individual talent, and at any given moment they can make things happen. We also have our quality. Arsenal know how to speed up the game like no-one else and their wingers create difficulties in one-on-one situations, midfielders with a great ability to infiltrate, a team very present in the final third. The story of the game has to do with that and some of the situations that come from being so attack-minded, which then allows us to exploit what we have to exploit. We have to be very competent in the different phases. Realizing that this defensive cohesion is going to be the key to the game."

Porto
Porto's situation

Gonçalo Ribeiro, Marcano, Zaidu and Mehdi Taremi are out for Sérgio Conceição.
Gunners

Arsenal finished top of Group B, having collected 13 points, four more than PSV Eindhoven, who finished second. 

In six games, the Gunners won four, drew and lost one, generating a 72% record, the fifth best in the group stage, behind Real Madrid (100%), Manchester City (100%), Bayern Munich (88%) and Atlético de Madrid (77%).

Dragons

Porto finished the group stage in second place in Group H with 12 points, the same as Barcelona, who finished first because they conceded fewer goals.

With a 66% record, the Dragons won four and lost two.

Dragon Stadium

The Estádio do Dragão, located in the vibrant city of Porto, is an architectural and sporting landmark that embodies the greatness of FC Porto. Designed by renowned architect Manuel Salgado, the stadium was inaugurated in 2003, replacing the old Estádio das Antas. Its modern and innovative architecture stands out for its curved lines and steel and glass façade, giving it an imposing presence. The capacity for around 50,033 spectators makes the Estádio do Dragão one of the largest in Portugal. Its steep layout provides exceptional visibility for all fans, creating an intense and immersive atmosphere during matches. The name "Estádio do Dragão" is a tribute to Porto's symbol and mascot, the dragon, which is also represented in the imposing golden dragon that adorns the entrance to the stadium. This symbolic connection between the club and the stadium strengthens the emotional bond between the fans and the home of their team. Over the years, the Estádio do Dragão has witnessed a number of Porto's notable achievements, including victories in national and international competitions. In addition to soccer matches, the Estádio do Dragão hosts multifunctional events such as concerts and other sporting activities. Its versatility makes it an important entertainment center in the region.
Eye on the game

Porto vs Arsenal live this Wednesday (21), at the Estádio do Dragão at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League.The match is valid for the last 16 of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Porto vs Arsenal Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
