Tune in here Manchester United vs Fulham Live Score!
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Manchester United vs Fulham match for Premier League?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM en SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Spai: 4:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN Spain
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Fulham
In Fulham, the presence of Raúl Jiménez stands out. The 32-year-old Mexican striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has scored five goals in 19 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has 1251 minutes in total.
Key player - Manchester United
In Manchester United, the presence of Rasmus Hojlund stands out. The 21-year-old Danish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has seven goals and two assists in 20 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has 1474 minutes in total.
Manchester United vs Fulham history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 57 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester United with 38 victories, while Fulham has achieved seven, for a balance of 12 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Manchester United have played Fulham at home in the Premier League, there are 28 games, where the Red Devils have the advantage with 23 wins over the two that the Cottagers have won, and the three draws that have taken place.
Fulham, marching in limbo
Manchester United, aiming to get into European places
Eric Ten Hag's men are in sixth place in the table, behind Tottenham with a three-point difference, so a win is crucial to their hopes of reaching European competition next season.
Since the start of the competition, the Red Devils have won 14 of the 25 games played to date, scoring 35 goals for and conceding 34.
The match will be played at Old Trafford