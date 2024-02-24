ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Manchester United vs Fulham live match, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham Live Stream on TV and Online?

Manchester United vs Fulham will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

What time is Manchester United vs Fulham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Fulham of February 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM en SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Spai: 4:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN Spain
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +

Key player - Fulham

In Fulham, the presence of Raúl Jiménez stands out. The 32-year-old Mexican striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has scored five goals in 19 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has 1251 minutes in total.

Key player - Manchester United

In Manchester United, the presence of Rasmus Hojlund stands out. The 21-year-old Danish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has seven goals and two assists in 20 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has 1474 minutes in total.

Manchester United vs Fulham history

These two teams have met 87 times. The statistics are in favor of Manchester United, who have emerged victorious on 56 occasions, while Fulham have won on 13 occasions, leaving a balance of 18 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 57 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester United with 38 victories, while Fulham has achieved seven, for a balance of 12 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Manchester United have played Fulham at home in the Premier League, there are 28 games, where the Red Devils have the advantage with 23 wins over the two that the Cottagers have won, and the three draws that have taken place.

Fulham, marching in limbo

Fulham come from being defeated by 2-1 in the most recent match they played against Aston Villa, and have four games without winning among the last five they have played, so they hope to end their bad streak and channel their trajectory in the competition.

Of the 25 games they have played this season in the Premier League, The cottagers have had a very low number of victories, achieving only eight of them, offset by 12 defeats they have suffered.

Currently, the team is in twelfth position and has 29 points, accompanied by a figure of 41 goals conceded against 34 that it has scored.

Manchester United, aiming to get into European places

Manchester United come into this game with a lot of optimism, after winning in their last four Premier League games, with recent celebrations against Luton Town and Aston Villa, both 2-1 away wins.

Eric Ten Hag's men are in sixth place in the table, behind Tottenham with a three-point difference, so a win is crucial to their hopes of reaching European competition next season.

Since the start of the competition, the Red Devils have won 14 of the 25 games played to date, scoring 35 goals for and conceding 34.

The match will be played at Old Trafford

The match Manchester United vs Fulham will be played at Old Trafford, located in the town of Trafford, Greater Manchester, in the North West region of England. The famous 'Theatre of Dreams', which was inaugurated in 1910, has a capacity of 90,000 people.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Manchester United vs Fulham Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
