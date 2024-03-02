ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay tuned to follow Swansea vs Blackburn Rovers live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Swansea vs Blackburn Rovers live, as well as the latest information from the Liberty Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Swansea vs Blackburn Rovers live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Swansea vs Blackburn Rovers can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Swansea vs Blackburn Rovers can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Blackburn player
Sammie Szmodics, midfielder. Experienced 28 years old player, he has come to the team to make it more competitive, his presence on the field is becoming crucial to have options in the attack, currently with 32 games played he has scored 18 goals and has given 3 assists, the victories with this player on the field will be easier to get them.
Watch out for this Swansea player
Jerry Yates, striker. With 27 years old, the English footballer is being one of the most important players of Swansea, his ability with the ball has allowed him to be in a team that values his presence very much, in the current season, the team has added 7 goals and has distributed 1 assist in 21 games, the team still does not have the season solved and it will be important that this player appears.
Latest Blackburn lineup
Pears, Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton, Brittain, Buckley, Moran, Chrisene, Dolan, Gallagher, Szmodics.
Latest Swansea lineup
Rushworth, Tymon, Wood-Gordon, Cabango, Naughton, Grimes, Allen, Plancheta, Paterson, Ronald, Cullen.
Background
Blackburn 0-1 Swansea
Blackburn 1-0 Swansea
Swansea 0-3 Blackburn
Swansea 1-0 Blackburn
Blackburn 2-1 Swansea
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Blackburn Rovers knows how to suffer
Blackburn is becoming an endearing team in the EFL Championship, this team knows what it is to go through several categories in English soccer, but above all, it knows how to overcome them to move up, in the Premier League its relegation occurred in the 2011-2012 season, from there, the team went through bad times and in 2016-17, it was relegated another division, now already more established in the Championship, This season the team has not found the best level and after 34 rounds is located in 16th place with 39 points, little is the margin for error that this team has, because the fight with the other teams is very intense and even a negative streak could put them to fight the relegation, this team must work the best at the end of the season, because very intense weeks are coming with all the teams going out to look for the victory and take the three points.
Swansea wants to avoid risks
Swansea is a great team with a long tradition in soccer, their competitiveness has taken them several times to the Premier League and it was in their last promotion where they were able to stay for four consecutive seasons, that last season ended in relegation and it is now where they have stayed for six seasons in the Championship, this team has not been so good at the time of looking for promotion places, Swansea has been left behind in the mid-table and always away from relegation, this competition does not forgive anyone and not delivering your highest level can end in a tragedy, for this season the team is located in 17th place in the table with 39 points, just 4 points away from the penultimate place, this team can not be trusted, as the risk of relegation is still latent, with the positions so close, you can understand why it is a very competitive competition.
Mid-table duel
The EFL Championship is very close to the end of its regular season, many of the teams already know what fate awaits them, whether good or not, teams must give their best version every game because they have a fan base that supports them unconditionally, this day we expect a Swansea vs Blackburn Rovers, two mid-table teams on equal points that will seek to take off three points.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Swansea vs Blackburn Rovers live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2024. The match will take place at the Liberty Stadium at 10:00 AM ET.