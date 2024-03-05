ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay tuned to follow the Leeds United vs Soke City game
Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Leeds United vs Stoke City?
If you want to watch Leeds United vs Stoke City live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Leeds United vs Stoke City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this Stoke City player
Andre Vidigal, the 25-year-old left winger, who in his first season at Stoke City has six goals in 26 games. That's if he hasn't scored in 2024, and his last goal was last December 26. In addition, his poor form has meant that he has only played a total of 12 minutes in the last two games.
Watch out for this Leeds United player
Crysencio Summerville, a 22-year-old right winger, is leading Leeds United this season. With 15 goals and eight assists in the EFL Championship, he is the fourth highest scorer in the division. Although he hasn't scored since February 13 in Leeds United's win over Swansea City, he has been on the scoresheet for the club this season.
News - Stoke City
Stoke City are coming off an important 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough. They have won two of the last eight matches they have played. Their goal this season is to stay in the EFL Championship, right now with 38 points they are 22nd and in the relegation places, although they have the same points as QPR, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town, who are out of the red zone.
News - Leeds United
Leeds had a difficult week after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the FA Cup by Chelsea with a late goal. In the EFL Championship they were held to a draw by Huddersfield Town, despite playing the whole second half with an extra player. They are in third position, two points behind Ipswich Town and five points behind Leicester City, who is the leader.
Background
The balance of the clashes between these two teams is in favor of Leeds United, who have met on 44 occasions, 30 times Stoke City have won, while 19 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last October 25 where Stoke City won 1-0. Since July 2020 Leeds United have not beaten them in this duel.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Elland Road, a stadium located in the city of Leeds, which was inaugurated in 1897 and has a capacity of 3,890 spectators.
Preview of the match
Leeds United and Stoke City will meet on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in the 36th round of the EFL Championship.
