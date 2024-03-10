ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow PSG vs Stade de Reims
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSG vs Stade de Reims as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch PSG vs Stade de Reims live online
If you want to watch the PSG vs Stade de Reims match live on TV, it will be available on Bein Sports
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the PSG vs Stade Reims match in Ligue 1?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Stade de Reims player
Teddy Teuma brings this season 2023/24 six goals and two assists. The 30-year-old midfielder from Malta is in his first season in France after joining from Union Saint-Gilloise. He has not scored since February 4 against Toulouse where he did not prevent his team from losing.
Watch out for this PSG player
Kylian Mbappé is the Parisian star and is in the spotlight around the world because of his future. Everything indicates that next summer he will leave the city of Paris and leave, predictably to Real Madrid. The 25-year-old French player has 34 goals and seven assists in 34 games so far this season. After being substituted in the last two Ligue 1 matches, he responded by scoring a brace against Real Sociedad. He has not scored in the French league since February 17, when he scored against Nantes.
News - Stade de Reims
They are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Lille. They have won only one game in their last seven matches. They are currently in ninth place in Ligue 1 with 34 points, five points behind the European places. While they have a comfortable lead over relegation, 11 points clear.
Last five matches
Stade de Reims 0-1 Lille : Ligue 1 : March 2, 2024
Le Havre 1-2 Stade de Reims : Ligue 1 : 25 February 2024
Stade de Reims 1-1 Lens : Ligue 1 : February 18, 2024
Lorient 2-0 Stade de Reims : Ligue 1 : February 11, 2024
Stade de Reims 2-3 Toulouse : Ligue 1 : 4 February 2024
News - PSG
Paris Saint-Germain have just qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League by beating Real Sociedad 1-2 in the second leg and 1-4 on aggregate, while they have two consecutive draws in Ligue 1. They currently lead the French league with 55 points, nine ahead of second-placed Brest.
Last five matches
Real Sociedad 1-2 PSG : UEFA Champions League : 5 March 2024
Monaco 0-0 PSG : Ligue 1 : 1 March 2024
PSG 1-1 Rennes : Ligue 1 : 25 February 2024
Nantes 0-2 PSG : Ligue 1: 17 February 2024
PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad : Champions League : 14 February 2024
Background
A total of 31 times PSG and Stade de Reims have met, with the Parisians winning 16 times, Stade de Reims seven times and eight matches ending in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in November 2023 where Paris Saint-Germain won 0-3. Stade de Reims have not beaten PSG since 2019.
Last five meetings
Stade de Reims 0-3 PSG : Ligue 1 : November 11, 2023
PSG 1-1 Stade de Reims : Ligue 1 : 29 January 2023
Stade de Reims 0-0 PG | Ligue 1: October 8, 2022
PSG 4-0 Stade de Reims | Ligue 1: January 23, 2022
Stade de Reims 0-2 PSG : Ligue 1 : 29 August 2021
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes, a stadium located in the city of Paris. It was inaugurated in May 1972 and has a capacity for 48583 spectators.
Preview of the match
Paris Saint-Germain and Stade de Reims will meet this Sunday, March 10, 2024 for the 25th matchday of the Ligue 1 season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between PSG vs Stade de Reims in Ligue 1
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.