US 2016 Player of the Year Nominees

Carli lloyd and Lionel Messi after FIFA awarded them the 2015 PLayer of the Year Award in Switzerland. (Source: Walter Bieri/AP)

The nominee list for the U.S Soccer Player of the Year Award has been released today from U.S Soccer. The several different categories among this award include Female and Young Female Awards, Male and Young Male Awards, as well as the Disabled Player of the Year.

Award Ceremonies

As five players are going to be awarded, there will be three different times of announcement for the awards ceremony. This Friday, December 9th, Fox Sports 1 will have a MLS Cup preview during the Fox Sports special in which the Male and Young Male Awards will be given. On December 11th, on ESPN's FC recap show, the awards for the women will be presented. US Soccer will release the award winner for The Disabled Player of the Year on December 12 at ussoccer.com.

Women Nominees

The Young Female Awards started initiating young female athletes in 1998. Last year, 18 year-old forward Mallory Pugh was awarded for her diligence and even made her first appearance with the USWNT in January.

The nominees for this years young female players are forward Ashley Sanchez, midfielders Emily Ogle and Andi Sullivan, along with defenders Kaleigh Riehl and Karina Rodriguez.

The USWNT Player of the Year nominees are forwards Crystal Dunn and Alex Morgan, midfielders Tobin Heath and Carli Lloyd, and defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Captain Carli Lloyd was awarded the 2015 Player of the Year in Zurich, Switzerland.

Men Nominees

Forwards Andrew Carleton and Jordan Morris, midfielders Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent, as well as defender Cameron Carter are the 2016 nominees for this year's award.

On the USMNT, Jody Altidore, Bobby Wood, Clint Dempsey, captain Michael Bradley, and defender Geoff Cameron are nominees to receive this year's award.

U.S. Captain Michael Bradley, who was named the 2015 Player of the Year Award. | Source: Ashlee Allen - Getty Images

Disabled Player Nominees

The Disabled Player of the Year Award started in 2012. nominees include are Adam Ballou who is a member of the Paralympic Soccer National Team, forward Nico Calabria from the U.S. Amputee Soccer National Team, U.S. Forward from the Deaf Women’s National Team Emily Cressy, and Matt Eby from the U.S. Deaf Men’s National Team. Last year, midfielder Kevin Hensley was the winner of this award.

History of the Player of the Year Award

While winning a World Cup or being declared as an Olympian is one of the highest honors, receiving the Player of the Year Award is once of the greatest honors for an individual to receive as a US soccer player.

The Male Player of the Year Award has been awarded since 1984. The 2015 winner was US captain Michael Bradley, who is also a nominee for this year as well. Landon Donavan has received this award four times in his career. Forward Clint Dempsey was awarded with this honor repeatedly in 2011 and in 2012.

The following year, in 1985, the women started participating in the award ceremony. Forward Mia Hamm has won this award five consecutive times from 1994-1998, while Abby Wambach has been awarded a total of six times.

Voting process for the 2016 Player of the Year

On December 9, at 9:00pm PST, the voting opportunities will close for the award. US coaches and staff along with US players who have participated in the 2016 season will be able to vote. Even the U.S Board of Directors along with other professional coaches as well as other members and coaches significant in the US Soccer atmosphere will be able to voice their vote for the players. Tune into Fox Sports 1 on December 9th to follow up with the start of the next five important awards presented by U.S Soccer.