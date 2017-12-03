Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC draw 2-2 in enthralling match

For the second consecutive week to begin the young Major League Soccer season, Toronto FC and the Philadelphia Union came away with only one point, as they drew 2-2.

At the freezing Talen Energy Stadium, both sides had to come back with Toronto and Philadelphia scoring two goals in both halves. However, injuries are among the more pressing issues. Toronto's star man, Sebastian Giovinco left late in the first half after being unable to put much pressure on his right leg. And for the Union, it was the goal scorer, Jay Simpson, was substituted in the 29th minute with a rib injury.

Jay Simpson celebrates goal. | Photo: Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Union score early in game, have chance to double lead

Before being withdrawn, Simpson opened up the scoring in just the 11th minute of play. Haris Mendujanin started the move with a sublime ball over the top towards Chris Pontius. Pontius headed the ball down and into the path of Simpson, who beat Clint Irwin and hit a low header into the bottom left corner to open the scoring.

There was a bit of controversy two minutes after the half hour mark. Nick Hagglund definitely pulled Fabian Herbers backwards, but it looked like the foul occurred just outside the area. Nonetheless, the referee pointed to the spot immediately. Alejandro Bedoya stepped up to the spot and promptly hit the crossbar, keeping the Union advantage at only one goal.

Toronto score two unanswered goals on either side of halftime

That Union advantage, however, lasted until stoppage time of the opening half when there was another penalty called, this time in favor of the visiting side. American international striker, Jozy Altidore, netted his first goal of the season after converting his spot kick.

Following the halftime interval, Toronto were piling on pressure in search of that go-ahead goal. Nine minutes into the second half, Altidore had a great opportunity to find his second goal of the afternoon. He was sprung through the middle of the defense at the top of the box, took one touch before attempting to lob Andre Blake. Blake, though, was quick to react to the danger and managed to stop the ball as he was sliding on the ground.

The second goal did eventually come for Toronto. Michael Bradley restarted play quickly on a deep free kick, finding a wide open Justin Morrow on the left side of the box. Morrow then too the ball forward, and beat Blake with a perfectly placed shot.

Philadelphia salvages a point

The German-born Herbers rounded off an excelent match by deftly setting Sapong in behind the Toronto backline. Sapong then proceeded to round Irwin before slotting the ball into the empty net to rescue a point for his side.

Coming up

These two sides will look to get their first win of the season next week. Philadelphia will hit the road when they take on Orlando City, while Toronto will face off against fellow Canadian side, the Vancouver Whitecaps.