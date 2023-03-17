Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and Lineups in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
45 minutes to go!
In 45 minutes the game will start at the City Ground. Both teams confirmed their lineups.
Tune in here Nottingham vs Newcastle Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Nottingham vs Newcastle live match, as well as the latest information from the City Ground. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Nottingham vs Newcastle Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch Nottingham vs Birmingham live on TV, your choice is: ESPN 3.
If you want to watch it directly on streaming: Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Nottingham vs Newcastle match for Premier League?
This is the kickoff time for the Nottingham vs Nottingham match on March 17, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star+
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on NBC Sports App
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount+
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star+
Last meetings
Since 2016 they have met 5 times in head-to-head duels, with Nottingham winning three and Newcastle the remaining two.
Key player - Newcastle
Callum Wilson is Newcastle's standout striker. He has scored seven goals and made three assists in 19 games played in the current season.
Key player - Nottingham
The 25-year-old center forward Emmanuel Dennis has made just 13 appearances for the team this season, but it has been enough to earn him the starting spot in the absence of Brennan Johnson.
Newcastle
They are in fifth place in the standings with 44 points and have two games less than the rest of the teams. At the moment, they are in the playoff zone for the Champions League. They have just won their last game against Wolverhampton, which meant the return to victory after losing three times in a row against Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.
Nottingham
They are in 14th place in the standings with 26 points and have one game less than the rest of the teams. At the moment, they are only six places away from relegation. They have just lost their last game and in the last five rounds, they have not been able to win three points.
Stadium
The match will take place at The City Ground, the home of Nottingham Forest, located in the city of the same name in England, specifically on the banks of the River Trent, quite close to Trent Bridge, the team's former stadium. On the other bank is the stadium of Notts Country FC, Nottingham's bitter rivals. The stadium is named after the fact that when it was opened, the city of Nottingham had just received city status, which was achieved in 1897. Interestingly, the sports complex is located on the outskirts of the city. The stands of the stadium have names, one of them is the East Stand, which was inaugurated in 1957 with a capacity for 2,500 spectators. This stand has undergone several renovations and tragedies. It was renovated in 1965, but unfortunately in 1968, a fire consumed it. After winning the European Cups in 1978/79 and 1979/80, the team created a new stand called Executive Stand.
This stadium had the honor of hosting three games of Euro 1996.
It opened to the public in 1898 and has a capacity of 30,602 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League match: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and i will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.