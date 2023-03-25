Spain vs Norway LIVE score updates (0-0)
2:31 PM12 minutes ago

They have not played many times

Both teams have met only 4 times!. Spain have won 3 matches, they have drawn 1 and Norway have won 1. (The match the Vikings won was in the year 2000!)
2:27 PM16 minutes ago

Strand Larsen is on the bench

The Celta de Vigo 23 year old striker is on the bench today, and he could get his chance to play his 3rd game with the Norwegian national team. Will Stale Solbakken give him a chance?

 

2:24 PM19 minutes ago

Zubimendi is on the bench!

The Real Sociedad midfielder only has played in the Olympic Games 2021 with the Spanish team. Today he may have his chance, as he is on the bench. Will De la Fuente give him a chance today?

 

 

 

2:09 PM35 minutes ago

Starting XI from Norway

Orjan Nyland; Birger Meling, Leo Ostigard, Stefan Strandberg, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Martin Odegaard; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Alexander Sorloth, Sander Berge 
2:07 PM36 minutes ago

Starting XI from Spain

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Daniel Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Aymeric Laporte, Alejandro Balde; Rodri, Mikel Merino; Dani Olmo, Iago Aspas, Gavi; Alvaro Morata 
2:06 PM37 minutes ago

Tweet from Norway

The players ready to play today vs Spain 
1:55 PMan hour ago

Tweet from Spain

The players are in La Rosaleda and ready to play against Norway!
1:53 PMan hour ago

Norway also have one injured player

The most important player from Norway will not play today, and it is Erling Harland, because he has some groin problems. Will Norway adapt well without him?
1:51 PMan hour ago

Spain have one player injured

Spain has one of their most important players injured, and it is Pedri Gonzalez, he has been injured for a couple of weeks now. Will they play well without him?
11:00 AM4 hours ago

Follow here Spain vs Norway live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Spain vs Norway live, as well as the latest information coming out of La Rosaleda. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
10:55 AM4 hours ago

When and where to watch Spain vs Norway live and online?

The match will be broadcast on Sky HD and STAR+. But if you want to see it live and online, VAVEL is your best option
10:50 AM4 hours ago

Player to watch from Norway: Erling Harland

The 22 year old norwegian striker is a monster for Manchester City. He is destroying records in the Premier League. Right now he is by far their top scorer,  with 28 goals, and also, he has assisted 5 times. His closest pursuer is ridiculous; it is Phil Foden with 9 goals! He is also a beast, with Norway, since in the Wold Cup Qualifiers he scored 5 goals in 6 matches, and in the Nations League he scored 6 goals and assisted once in 6 matches. Will the Norwegian beast score tomorrow against Spain?

 

10:45 AM4 hours ago

Player to watch from Spain: Iago Aspas

The 35-year-old Spanish striker is having a very good season in the Spanish league, as always. Celta are also having a spectacular season, as they are fighting for European spots.

the striker born in Moaña has 12 goals and 3 assists for the celestes, that is almost half of all the goals scored by the entire Celta team. (In total they have scored 32 goals.) (His closest pursuer is the Brazilian Gabriel Veiga with 9 goals) Will the magician Aspas play tomorrow against Norway?

 

10:40 AM4 hours ago

Times of the match

Some of the times for tomorrow's match

Argentina:  4:45 pm

Bolivia: 3:45 pm

Brazil: 4:45 pm

Chile:  2:45 pm

Colombia:  1:45 pm

Ecuador:  1:45 pm

USA (ET):  3:45 pm

Spain:   8:45 pm

Mexico:   1:45 pm

Paraguay:  3:45 pm

Peru:  1:45 pm

Uruguay:   3:45 pm
Venezuela: 2:45 pm

10:35 AM4 hours ago

Last XI from Norway

Orjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Stefan Strandberg, Leo Ostigard, Birger Meling; Martin Oodegaard, Patrick Berg, Kristoffer Zachariassen; Mats Moller Daehli, Alexander Sorloth, Mohamed Elyounoussi
10:30 AM4 hours ago

Last XI from Spain

Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres
10:25 AM4 hours ago

Norway come from a draw!

The Vikings led by Stale Solbakken did not participate in the World Cup in Qatar last year, although they have not had games recently either. The most recent games they have had were more or less at the time of the beginnings of the World Cup.

They played 2 friendly matches. The first was a 1-2 win over Ireland. they won thanks to goals from Napoli defender Leo Ostigard and Brondby attacker Ohi Omoijuanfo. The second match they played was against one of their Nordic rivals; It was against Finland. The Finns put up a fight and drew a 1-goal tie from the Norwegians. The scorer for the Norwegian team was the Real Sociedad forward Alexander Sorloth. Will Norway be able to beat Spain tomorrow?

10:20 AM4 hours ago

Spain hasn't played in a long time.

The Spanish team was one of the participants in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and did not have one of the best participations, since they were eliminated in the round of 16. They shared group with Germany, Costa Rica and Japan. They were second in this group behind Japan. Of their three matches, they won 1, drew 1 and lost 1. They beat Costa Rica 7-0, drew 1-1 against Germany and lost 2-1 against Japan.

They reached the round of 16 and faced Morocco, which came as one of the dark horses for this World Cup, and they did manage to be. The match itself was 0-0 and they went into overtime. In overtime there were no goals, and everything was decided on penalties, where the Moroccans won the shootout 3-0. Can Spain start on the right foot tomorrow?

10:15 AM4 hours ago

Where will the match be?

La Rosaleda, located in the city of Malaga, will host this duel between two teams seeking to qualify for EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 30,044 fans. This stadium has had its importance in the history of football, since it hosted 3 matches of the 1982 World Cup. 3 matches were played in this stadium: Scotland 5-2 New Zealand, Soviet Union 3-0 New Zealand and Soviet Union 2-2 Scotland. The Spanish team has also played many matches at this stadium, most of which have been friendlies. The most recent match for the Spanish team played here was in the 2022 Nations League, in a 2-0 victory against the Czech Republic.
10:10 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the2023 Euro 2024 qualifiersmatch:Spain vs NorwayLive Updates!

My name is Santiago Suárez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. the match is between Spain and Norway, corresponding to matchday 1 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The meeting will take place at La Rosaleda. It will start at 1:45 pm
