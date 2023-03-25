Spain vs Norway LIVE score updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
They have not played many times
Strand Larsen is on the bench
Zubimendi is on the bench!
Starting XI from Norway
Starting XI from Spain
Tweet from Norway
På plass og klare for kamp👊🏼🇳🇴 Spania - Norge ser du på TV 2 kl. 20.45📺 pic.twitter.com/lVyZYOt1Wa— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) March 25, 2023
Tweet from Spain
🚍🏟️ ¡¡Ya estamos en La Rosaleda!!#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/VTkyq6xzn4— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 25, 2023
Norway also have one injured player
Spain have one player injured
Follow here Spain vs Norway live score
When and where to watch Spain vs Norway live and online?
Player to watch from Norway: Erling Harland
Player to watch from Spain: Iago Aspas
the striker born in Moaña has 12 goals and 3 assists for the celestes, that is almost half of all the goals scored by the entire Celta team. (In total they have scored 32 goals.) (His closest pursuer is the Brazilian Gabriel Veiga with 9 goals) Will the magician Aspas play tomorrow against Norway?
Times of the match
Some of the times for tomorrow's match
Argentina: 4:45 pm
Bolivia: 3:45 pm
Brazil: 4:45 pm
Chile: 2:45 pm
Colombia: 1:45 pm
Ecuador: 1:45 pm
USA (ET): 3:45 pm
Spain: 8:45 pm
Mexico: 1:45 pm
Paraguay: 3:45 pm
Peru: 1:45 pm
Uruguay: 3:45 pm
Venezuela: 2:45 pm
Last XI from Norway
Last XI from Spain
Norway come from a draw!
They played 2 friendly matches. The first was a 1-2 win over Ireland. they won thanks to goals from Napoli defender Leo Ostigard and Brondby attacker Ohi Omoijuanfo. The second match they played was against one of their Nordic rivals; It was against Finland. The Finns put up a fight and drew a 1-goal tie from the Norwegians. The scorer for the Norwegian team was the Real Sociedad forward Alexander Sorloth. Will Norway be able to beat Spain tomorrow?
Spain hasn't played in a long time.
They reached the round of 16 and faced Morocco, which came as one of the dark horses for this World Cup, and they did manage to be. The match itself was 0-0 and they went into overtime. In overtime there were no goals, and everything was decided on penalties, where the Moroccans won the shootout 3-0. Can Spain start on the right foot tomorrow?