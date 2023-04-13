Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Score Updates in Europa League (0-0)
2:49 PM6 minutes ago

And the first half ends!

A first half with not that many chances, both teams pressuring to score, but both defending very well. Lets hope for a better second half!
2:49 PM7 minutes ago

Min 45: Close from Diaby!

The French attacker takes on two defenders, has a shot and it goes close to the goal!
2:47 PM8 minutes ago

Min 28: Close from Boniface!

A good long shot from the striker and Hradecky saves!
2:46 PM9 minutes ago

Min 26: Good save from Hradecky!

A good shot from Vertseen and the Finnish goalkeeper saves it well!
2:45 PM10 minutes ago

Min 7: Close from Wirtz

A close shot from the German midfielder 
2:44 PM11 minutes ago

Yellow card for Saint Gilloise

Van Der Heyden es amonestado
2:43 PM12 minutes ago

And the match begins!

Saint Gilloise move the ball
2:43 PM12 minutes ago

They have never played each other

Both teams will face each other for the first time
2:42 PM13 minutes ago

Adingra is not in the XI

the starting striker is not in the starting XI, due to Teuma taking his place

2:38 PM17 minutes ago

Firmpong is in the midfield

The defender is starting in the midfield, Xabi is trying different things 

2:36 PM19 minutes ago

Starting XI from Union

The XI that start  

 

2:35 PM20 minutes ago

Starting XI from Leverkusen

The XI players that start

 

 

 

2:34 PM21 minutes ago

Tweet from Union

Los jugadores llegando al estadio 

 

2:33 PM22 minutes ago

Tweet from Leverkusen

The fans chanting for the team 
2:32 PM24 minutes ago

No one is out from Union

Every player is good to play
2:28 PM27 minutes ago

Two players from Leverkusen are out

Patrick Schick and Andry Lunev will not be available today
10:00 AM5 hours ago

Tune in here Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise live

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise. As well as recent information of the BayArena. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
9:55 AM5 hours ago

Player to watch from Union Saint-Gilloise: Teddy Teuma

The 29 year old French midfielder is having a really good season in the Pro League, right now he is their top scorer and top assister with 9 goals and 9 assists and he plays as a central midfielder!! Will he appear tomorrow against Leverkusen?

 

9:50 AM5 hours ago

Player to watch from Bayer Leverkusen: Jeremie Frimpong

The 22-year-old Dutch right wing back is having a ridiculous season. Leverkusen plays with 3 center backs and two wing backs, he is one. Last season, when Gerardo Seoane was their coach, he did not score much because he played as a right-back, but with Xabi Alonso he plays as a wing back and has 8 goals and 6 assists, being the second most scorer and tied in assists with Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby. Will he appear tomorrow against Saint-Gilloise?

 

 

9:45 AM5 hours ago

Last XI from Union Saint-Gilloise

Anthony Morris; Siebe Van Der Heyden, Christian Burgess, Ismael Kandouss; Loic Lapoussin, Teddy Teuma, Senne Lynen, Jean Thiery, Bart Nieuwkoop; Victor Okoh Boniface, Simon Adingra 
9:40 AM5 hours ago

Last XI from Bayer Leverkusen

Lukas Hradecky; Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba; Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich, Exequiel Palacios, Piero Hincapie; Florian Wirtz; Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby
9:35 AM5 hours ago

When and where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise?

The game will be broadcast on STAR + If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL México is your best option.
9:30 AM5 hours ago

Some of the times for the match

Times for tomorrow's match 

Argentina:4:00 pm

Bolivia: 3:00 pm
Brazil:  4:00 pm

Chile:  2:00 pm

Colombia:  1:00 pm
Ecuador:  1:00 pm

USA (ET):  3:00 pm

Spain:  8:00 pm

Mexico:  1:00 pm

Paraguay:  3:00 pm

Peru:  1:00 pm

Uruguay:  3:00 pm

Venezuela:  2:00 pm


 

9:25 AM6 hours ago

Saint-Gilloise come from a tough draw!

Karel Geraerts's team is having a really good season; they are now in second place 2 points behind Genk. Last matchday they played 4th place Gent and drew 1-1, thanks to goals from Jean Thierry for Saint Gilloise and Hugo Cuypers for Gent. Can the Belgian team from the forest municipality beat tomorrow Leverkusen?
9:20 AM6 hours ago

Leverkusen come from an important victory!

Xabi Alonso's team was in a bad spot before he got there, but he is playing really good football right now, and his team is in 6th place 5 points from Champions League spots. Last matchday they played Frankfurt and won comfortably 3-1 thanks to goals from Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby and Sardar Azmoun. Can Leverkusen win tomorrow the first leg to have an advantage in the second leg?
9:15 AM6 hours ago

Where will the match be?

The BayArena, located in Leverkusen, Germany, will host this duel between two teams seeking to advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 30,210 fans.
9:10 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Europa League match: Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Saint-Gilloise  corresponding to the first leg of the quarter finals of the UEFA Europa League. The meeting will take place in BayArena. It will start at 1:00 pm
