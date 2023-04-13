Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Score Updates in Europa League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
And the first half ends!
A first half with not that many chances, both teams pressuring to score, but both defending very well. Lets hope for a better second half!
Min 45: Close from Diaby!
The French attacker takes on two defenders, has a shot and it goes close to the goal!
Min 28: Close from Boniface!
A good long shot from the striker and Hradecky saves!
Min 26: Good save from Hradecky!
A good shot from Vertseen and the Finnish goalkeeper saves it well!
Min 7: Close from Wirtz
A close shot from the German midfielder
Yellow card for Saint Gilloise
Van Der Heyden es amonestado
And the match begins!
Saint Gilloise move the ball
They have never played each other
Both teams will face each other for the first time
Adingra is not in the XI
the starting striker is not in the starting XI, due to Teuma taking his place
Firmpong is in the midfield
The defender is starting in the midfield, Xabi is trying different things
Starting XI from Union
The XI that start
Presque 3.000 Unionistes à Leverkusen pour chanter 90 minutes pour cette équipe ! 💛💙#B04USG #UEL@NatLot_Belgie | @LotNat_Belgique pic.twitter.com/v3lS6n1Wjv— Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) April 13, 2023
Starting XI from Leverkusen
The XI players that start
⚫️🔴 ¡Listos nuestros 1️⃣1️⃣ leones de hoy!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_es) April 13, 2023
🦁 Volvemos a la @EuropaLeague con esta alineación:
¿Qué les parece? 🙌
🔜 #B04USG | #SomosBayer04 pic.twitter.com/FYSIATHfHt
Tweet from Union
Los jugadores llegando al estadio
Nos joueurs sont arrivés ! 👊#B04USG #UEL pic.twitter.com/v704qDtZbj— Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) April 13, 2023
Tweet from Leverkusen
The fans chanting for the team
🎶🎶🎶 LE-VER-KU-SEN 👏👏👏— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_es) April 13, 2023
🔜 #B04USG | #SomosBayer04 pic.twitter.com/pA6NSWOas6
No one is out from Union
Every player is good to play
Two players from Leverkusen are out
Patrick Schick and Andry Lunev will not be available today
Tune in here Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise live
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise. As well as recent information of the BayArena. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
Player to watch from Union Saint-Gilloise: Teddy Teuma
The 29 year old French midfielder is having a really good season in the Pro League, right now he is their top scorer and top assister with 9 goals and 9 assists and he plays as a central midfielder!! Will he appear tomorrow against Leverkusen?
Player to watch from Bayer Leverkusen: Jeremie Frimpong
The 22-year-old Dutch right wing back is having a ridiculous season. Leverkusen plays with 3 center backs and two wing backs, he is one. Last season, when Gerardo Seoane was their coach, he did not score much because he played as a right-back, but with Xabi Alonso he plays as a wing back and has 8 goals and 6 assists, being the second most scorer and tied in assists with Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby. Will he appear tomorrow against Saint-Gilloise?
Last XI from Union Saint-Gilloise
Anthony Morris; Siebe Van Der Heyden, Christian Burgess, Ismael Kandouss; Loic Lapoussin, Teddy Teuma, Senne Lynen, Jean Thiery, Bart Nieuwkoop; Victor Okoh Boniface, Simon Adingra
Last XI from Bayer Leverkusen
Lukas Hradecky; Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba; Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich, Exequiel Palacios, Piero Hincapie; Florian Wirtz; Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby
When and where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise?
The game will be broadcast on STAR + If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL México is your best option.
Some of the times for the match
Times for tomorrow's match
Colombia: 1:00 pm
Argentina:4:00 pm
Brazil: 4:00 pm
Chile: 2:00 pm
Ecuador: 1:00 pm
USA (ET): 3:00 pm
Spain: 8:00 pm
Mexico: 1:00 pm
Paraguay: 3:00 pm
Peru: 1:00 pm
Uruguay: 3:00 pm
Venezuela: 2:00 pm
Saint-Gilloise come from a tough draw!
Karel Geraerts's team is having a really good season; they are now in second place 2 points behind Genk. Last matchday they played 4th place Gent and drew 1-1, thanks to goals from Jean Thierry for Saint Gilloise and Hugo Cuypers for Gent. Can the Belgian team from the forest municipality beat tomorrow Leverkusen?
Leverkusen come from an important victory!
Xabi Alonso's team was in a bad spot before he got there, but he is playing really good football right now, and his team is in 6th place 5 points from Champions League spots. Last matchday they played Frankfurt and won comfortably 3-1 thanks to goals from Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby and Sardar Azmoun. Can Leverkusen win tomorrow the first leg to have an advantage in the second leg?
Where will the match be?
The BayArena, located in Leverkusen, Germany, will host this duel between two teams seeking to advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 30,210 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Europa League match: Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Saint-Gilloise corresponding to the first leg of the quarter finals of the UEFA Europa League. The meeting will take place in BayArena. It will start at 1:00 pm