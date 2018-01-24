Aaron Kovar joins LAFC on loan from the Seattle Sounders

Aaron Kovar while with the Seattle Sounders. | Photo: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Seattle Sounders announced that they'd be sending midfielder Aaron Kovar to expansion side Los Angeles Football Club for the upcoming MLS season. Kovar has been with the Sounders for four seasons dating back to 2014.

Career Path

After becoming Washington’s Gatorade High School Player of the Year, he went on to play at Stanford. After two years at the prestigious school and becoming the 2012 PAC-12 Freshman of the Year, he entered MLS as a homegrown signing by the Seattle Sounders in 2014.

Since signing for the Cascadia club, Kovar has made 44 appearances for the club and bagged himself three goals across all competitions. The 24-year-old has also made 25 appearances for the club's USL affiliate, Sounders 2 where he scored two goals.

Now, with a good understanding of how the MLS game is played, Kovar has the opportunity to get more minutes in an exciting new environment in Banc of California Stadium where LAFC will begin play in 2018.

Kovar now becomes apart of what could become a historic debut season for Los Angeles Football Club. With a beautiful stadium in the works, some good Designated Player additions, and an already fierce rivalry between fans of their crosstown rivals LA Galaxy, the club could have a special year, and Aaron Kovar will be there for it.

Aaron Kovar in a CONCACAF Champions League game with the Sounders | Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Quotes

Sounders General Manager Garth Lagerwey said "This is an excellent opportunity for Aaron to gain playing experience and further his development as a player with exposure to another club." He furthered that statement by saying "LAFC provides a new, competitive environment for Aaron and we feel this loan benefits all parties."

Quotes via MLSsoccer.com