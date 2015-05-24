Manchester United - Hull City: Winners and Losers

WINNER: Victor Valdes, who kept a clean sheet and made some terrific stops

Coming into Sunday's contest, Manchester United goalkeeper Victor Váldes had conceded on his debut against Arsenal, although very lucky, had conceded nonetheless and had the perfect opportunity to redeem himself after de Gea's hip injury had ruled him out the game.

He was no doubt desperate to show Louis van Gaal that he was more than capable of ruling in between the sticks, and the 90 minutes he received to start the game on Sunday clearly boosted his confidence, making some superb stops against the likes of Ahmed Elmohamady and Nikica Jelavic. With de Gea on the brink of a supposed move to Real Madrid, has Valdes shown enough to stamp his place on United's first XI?

LOSER: Marouane Fellaini, who got a red card in the last game of the season

A game to forget for United's Big Belgian, who brought nothing but two clearances and 12 passes before being dismissed for a aggressive tackle on McShane. Disappointing for Fellaini considering the breakout season he's had, but he must control his actions as committing the most fouls in the Premier League isn't something he should be proud of. However, United fans should see more of Fellaini and 'Fro in the 2015-16 season, if he can bring the same level of output and maturity he usually brings to the side.

WINNER: Elmohamady, who had yet another fine game for Hull

Put in yet another admirable performance for Hull, and being one of their standout players this season, it wasn't hard to predict him being a nuisance in their encounter against United.

With one of the best cross completion rates in the premier league from open play, Valdes was tested from all sorts of angles on Sunday afternoon, and if it wasn't for Valdes's superb shot stopping during the game, he just might have allowed Hull to grace the Premier league for another year. Sadly it wasn't to be however, and with Hull City now having to ply their trade in the Championship, don't be surprised if Premier League clubs swoop in for Elmohamady.

LOSER: Steve Bruce, who allowed Hull City to go down

Steve Bruce couldn't prise Hull out of the constant loom of relegation this season, and he cannot be parted the blame for their relegation. Although he admitted a "lack of goals" cost them another season in the Premier League, his market activity during transfer windows weren't exactly beneficial to his side, blowing a club record £10million pounds on Abel Hernandez, who hasn't shown his value to the club to say the least.

Bringing Ben Arfa on loan, although showing glimpses of brilliance for Newcastle should have shown danger was ahead, as his constant weight and fitness issues almost sealed their relegation from the very start. Hull City's fans have been let down on Sunday, but he's let himself down the most, and it is how he handles the tough journey back into the Premier league which will be documented in the months that follow.