Wigan miss out on the signing of Nadir Ciftci

Wigan Athletic target Nadir Ciftci has joined Celtic on a four-year-deal, which sees a host of English clubs who had set their sights on the striker miss out.

Celtic fought off fierce competition from England

The fee, believed to be around the £1.5million would have surely been loose change to an ex-Premier League side and the likes of Middlesbrough, who were thought to be ready to pounce, will spare no expense to finally escape the clutches of the Championship.

Additionally, Rotherham United manager, Steve Evans, reportedly also made the trip to his native country to see the striker in action but decided that he wasn’t what the Millers were after for unknown reasons.

Although the Latics will never know what they missed out on, as the 23-year-old remains in the Scottish Premier League.

Whether he would have flopped, as so many do in England, is still in question but Ciftci would have had a better chance at making it in the third tier as opposed to the second - with the former considered a step down from the SPL.

Other strikers have failed after moving across the border

However, Lyle Taylor is a prime example who failed to make it even in League One, netting twice in 20 outings for the Blades.

Their local counterparts also made the same mistake in their purchase of Stevie May, who has lost his touch this season and is rumoured to be heading back up north on a season-long loan. But to which side is not yet known, if it does materialise.

Ciftci’s history in England with Portsmouth suggests he wouldn’t have been up to the task but this can be excused as he was only a youngster in his days at Fratton Park.

The player’s still tender years indicates he could have been more of one for the future, although Wigan will be hoping to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt - so perhaps Ciftci has escaped the excessive amounts of pressure that can ruin a career?

A big money move for what could be a one-season wonder could be a little hasty also, but his prolific record is somewhat attractive.

It is a struggle to find 25 goals in only 68 games these days for such a price, after all. This too is overshadowed by his temperament on the pitch though, kicking and biting his opponents when getting hot under the collar. The Turkish-born forward has his setbacks.