David Moyes close to finalising Sunderland move

David Moyes is set to become the new Sunderland manager, once compensation has been agreed between the club and the FA over Sam Allardyce's departure.

Sunderland beat Hartlepool United 3-0 on Wednesday night and Allardyce decided to break the news to his players at half time at Victoria Park.

Premier League return

Moyes didn't have the best of times when he last managed in the top flight of English football, although he may have been at a disadvantage due to the ageing Manchester United side that he was in control of. Had the Scot been given time to oversee the transition between the squad he inherited and a newer, younger one, the outcome may have been very different.

One positive for Sunderland fans is the fact that Moyes ensured Everton became a solid Premier League side during his 11-year stay at the club.

Sunderland fans are desperate for a period of stability at the club and the 53-year-old may be the man to make that happen.

England compensation

Allardyce had been the front runner for the national job in the past few weeks and it was finally announced that he would be the successor to Roy Hodgson earlier this week.

Chairman Ellis Short is wanting to move swiftly in appointing Moyes as the next Black Cats coach but is demanding a hefty compensation fee from the FA after reluctantly having to let Allardyce leave the North East outfit.

Sam Allardyce is heading for the exit door after weeks of speculation | Photo: The Telegraph

Season preparation

Sunderland were enjoying a spell of stability for once at the club, with Allardyce seemingly preparing his side for another season in the top flight and looking at how to push the team higher up the table.

The recent rumours about Allardyce's future have caused uncertainty and hampered the pre-season training for the players. Moyes must act quickly to ensure his methods are learnt by the players in time for the new season.

Allardyce hasn't signed any players this window, meaning Moyes must pick out his targets quickly.