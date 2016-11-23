Sunderland's Jermain Defoe hasn't put a timescale on his playing career

Sunderland AFC veteran striker Jermain Defoe, has insisted that he still gets the "same buzz" at the age of 34, and refused to put a timescale on the remainder of his playing career.

Get the same feeling

Defoe has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League in the last few years, scoring for likes West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth and Toronto FC. He has continued that after his move to the Stadium of Light in January 2015, managing 62 goals for the Black Cats so far.

He already has seven this season, with the latest coming in the 3-0 win over Hull City, and even at the age of 34 he stated that he still gets the same buzz at finding the back of the net.

“I’ve always enjoyed scoring goals I’ve still got that same buzz," Defoe told the Northern Echo. "Even when I score in training I’ve got that same buzz."

“I’ve always looked after myself," he proclaimed. "I’ve always given myself the best opportunity of going out on a weekend and performing."

“As I’ve got older I understand what my body needs," Defoe added. "When to train hard, when to sort of back off, and how to prepare myself so that on a weekend I’m flying. It’s been great.”

One of the best

Last Saturday's strike against Mike Phelan's side was a special one for Defoe, as he recorded his 150th Premier League goal. The goal took him above Les Ferdinand and in joint seventh with Michael Owen in the all-time Premier League goal scorer list.

The next man in reach is Robbie Fowler, who stands 13 goals ahead of Defoe with 163, and the striker stated that it would be special to move above the former Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester City forward.

"Someone like Robbie Fowler, in my opinion one of the most natural finishers that this country has produced," the 34-year-old stated. "I remember his goals, nice clean finisher, not much backlift."

“If I can go above him it would be special," he admitted. "It’s a long way to go but I’ll just take them as they come."

Defoe concluded: "I always believe that each game I play I’ll get a chance or half-chance and it’s just down to me to take it.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, November 26 with kick-off at 3pm BST.