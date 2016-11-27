Hull City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion: Tigers' Player Ratings as Dawson grabs draw

Hull City salvaged a point after Michael Dawson’s second goal in as many weeks cancelled out Gareth McAuley’s first half strike in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the KCOM Stadium.

The result means Mike Phelan's men remain in the relegation zone, but level with 16th-placed Crystal Palace and West Ham United below them. But who impressed in the draw?

Goalkeeper and Defence

David Marshall: Produced a stunning save to keep out a Nacer Chadli free kick right at the end of the game. He couldn’t have done much about the goal. Other than this and the late save, Marshall remained rather unchallenged over the afternoon. (6 out of 10)

Ahmed Elmohamady: A much better performance for the Egyptian after struggling against Sunderland a week prior. Eradicated much of the errors from last week and showed discipline throughout the game. Pressed forward well but did his defensive duties well. (6)

Michael Dawson: The Tigers’ star man supplied at both ends with the equaliser and some expert interceptions to keep the Baggies at bay. Timed his tackles to perfection and a brilliant hooked finish to get City back level. (7)

Curtis Davies: Was at fault for West Brom’s goal after losing McAuley at a corner. He realised his mistake and was able to rectify it by not allowing the visitors to get a second which could have put the game out of reach. (6)

Josh Tymon: A home debut for the teenager and another confident performance that he can be proud of. The tricky feet of Phillips could have caused him a few problems but he did the best that he could. (7)

Midfield and Attack

Jake Livermore: After a shaky first half in which Livermore set West Brom on an early attack, he recovered to produce a sharpened second period. He was unfortunate not to find the net as he forced Ben Foster into a couple of saves. (6)

Robert Snodgrass: Provided another masterclass in set pieces. He delivered the ball that brought the Tigers’ back into the game and took a free kick that almost beat Foster from the edge of the box. Didn’t have a great first half but help change the game after the break. (6)

Markus Henriksen: Is yet to leave a lasting impression after 90 minutes this season, but was involved in the best move of the match, squaring the ball for Livermore. Was steady throughout the game but didn’t do much to help City’s cause. (6)

Sam Clucas: Missed a glorious opportunity with his head in the second half but, as usual, he seemed committed to the cause. Made up for any mistakes in the game by covering huge amounts of ground to help stop any opposition attacks. (6)

Ryan Mason: A poor first half which manager Mike Phelan blamed on a sickness bug. Still, his touch was wayward and so were much of his passes. Tigers fans still waiting on their record signing to have a standout performance. (4)

Dieumurci Mbokani: As with other Tigers’ strikers this year, he was left isolated up front in the first half but when Adama Diomande was introduced at the break, he caused The Baggies much more problems with his strength and pace, creating many chances. (6)

Substitutes

Adama Diomande: As previously mentioned, changed the game entirely in Hull’s favour. Allowed Mbokani to get involved and also helped in defending and winning the ball back to start more attacks. (7)

David Meyler and Andrew Robertson did come on in the last few minutes so can’t get a rating. However, it is good news that Robertson is back after suffering with injury for more than a month.