Counter-attacking football key for Sunderland, states David Moyes

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes stated that counter-attacking football could prove key to the Black Cats as they look for Premier League survival.

Play some fast football

Though some of their results have been horrific for Moyes' side, there has also been some great performances mixed in there and that was mainly down to the role of forward Victor Anichebe.

However the side has struggled since the Nigerian's injury against Burnley on New Years Eve, but that victory was the excellent performance in the 4-0 victory over fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

It was very rare attacking masterclass from the Wearsiders, and ahead of their trip to his former club Everton, Moyes has stated that he hopes his side can have a similar performance to that rather than the one in the 4-0 defeat to Southampton.

"We may have to play a little bit on the counter-attack and play quite fast football," Moyes told Sunderland Echo. "We spoke to the players about it and I think they understand."

"We’re trying to get more balls in the box, more people in the box," the manager stressed. "It’s the only way we’re going to score goals."

“As well as, say, Adnan or Fabio and Jermain," the Scotsman stated. "We’re trying to get some of the midfield players further up."

“Ndong got himself a goal [at Selhurst Park] albeit from outside the box," he added. “We’re having to really try and find a way.”

Need to be united

The Black Cats will have been left flat after that defeat to the Saints, but after a break following FA Cup action, they will hope that they can return to form on their visit to Goodison Park.

The squad have been away in New York City in the past week to help boost squad unity, and loanee Adnan Januzaj stated that they will need that unity for their trip to Merseyside.

“It is never nice to lose," Januzaj told safc.com. "But even more so because we started the game well."

“It is important now we pick ourselves up and work harder in the next game," the Belgian stated. “Anything can happen in the Premier League."

"It is important we learn," he stressed. "That if we concede a goal we can comeback."

“We need everyone to stick together, stay together," Januzaj concluded. "Hopefully we will go to Everton and try to get something from the game.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 25 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.