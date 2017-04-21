Hull City vs Watford Preview: Can the Hornets sting the Tigers again?

Hull City against Watford offers a fascinating contest on Saturday afternoon and not just because of their respective records at home and on the road this season.

Whilst the Tigers have won five of their last six matches at the KCOM, the Hornets have lost eight of their last ten away from Vicarage Road. Yet those statistics only tell half the story of the season for both teams.

Watford looking to reflect home form on the road

If you had been on another planet for the past eight months, you may be forgiven for thinking Hull are the team sitting comfortably mid-table and Watford just above the drop zone.

In fact, victory for the Hornets against Swansea last weekend secured another stint in the top flight next season, whilst the Tigers are sitting just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Watford have actually won three of their last four Premier League matches, albeit with the nine points secured at Vicarage Road. In contrast, Hull have lost their two most recent games 3-1 in disappointing performances against Stoke City and Manchester City.

Fortunately for them, Watford did Hull a favour last week by defeating their closest rivals in that match against Swansea.

Watford have proved stronger than Hull this season (photo: Getty Images)

Hull hoping to affect the game more than the reverse fixture

A concern for Marco Silva, who has not lost a home fixture for over three years, will be the form of Watford against Hull. Back in October, the Hornets manufactured 23 shots without hitting the target as they dominated the contest from start to finish.

Despite not testing the goalkeeper with a shot of note, Watford went on to win the game 1-0 after a Michael Dawson own goal.

Watford also won their last match on Humberside when they defeated Hull after a Troy Deeney winner four years ago. The Hornets' captain has been in and out of the team during recent weeks but he remains Watford's top goalscorer with ten goals and has also created more assists than any other player that will step on the turf at the KCOM on Saturday.

Both teams are on the verge of creating a small piece of history on Saturday. Eight league wins has not only given Hull an unlikely chance of survival but is also only two short of their previous best in the Premier League three seasons ago. Meanwhile, a victory for Watford would match their Premier League best of twleve in a season.

Selection considerations for both managers

Marco Silva has a few selection headaches will Abel Hernandez, Dieumerci Mbokani and Oumar Niasse all vying to star up front, whilst either the creative Evandro or top passer Sam Clucas could play in behind the lone striker.

The likes of Moses Odubajo, Will Keane, David Meyler, Ryan Mason and Omar Elabdellaoui all remain sidelined with injuries.

Watford have injury concerns of their own as Roberto Pereyra, Mauro Zarate, Ben Watson and Younes Kaboul remain in the treatment room.

Craig Cathcart is also still doubtful as he recovers from a knee injury but Miguel Britos and Valon Behrami look set to return from suspension and injury respectively.