Spurs complete unbeaten season at home to give the perfect send off to White Hart Lane

That now brings to an end to today's live Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through today's game. I hope you enjoyed it and until next time have a good evening.

Kane added a second goal for the home side minutes into the second half after Wanyama opened the scoring but Rooney got a goal back to make it a tense finish but Spurs held on for a win in their last ever game at White Hart Lane.

Spurs have done it they have gone through the whole season without defeat at home which is something to be very proud off. They done it the hard way though as they managed to win the game 2-1 in the end.

90+5' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Full-time: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United.

90+3 - A brilliant ball through from Michael Carrick found Rashford who was in on goal but he put his shot wide. What a chance that was for the young striker to make history for United.

90+2' - Tottenham substitution: Eriksen is replaced by N'koudou.

90+1' - Bailly receives a yellow card for a foul on Dele Alli.

90' - The referee has decided to add one five minutes at the end of the second half.

84' - Off the line from Jones! A brilliant through pass from Kane played Alli in who in turn hit his shot towards goals which was going in but for Jones who headed the ball off the line and away from danger.

82' - Tottenham substitution: Trippier is replaced by Kyle Walker.

79' - Manchester United substitution: Mata is replaced by Marcus Rashford.

74' - Wanyama receives a yellow card for deliberately tripping Martial who was running at the Spurs defence.

72' - Tottenham substitution: Son is replaced by Moussa Dembele.

71' - Goal for United! Rooney gets a goal back for the visitors from nowhere. Martial was the creator as his speed got him in on goal before crossing to Rooney who put the ball in the back of the net. Game on now?

63' - Martial almost gets United back in the game as Rooney played a great pass over the top to him but his curling effort once again just went wide of the goal.

61' - Double Mancester United substitution: Axel Tuanzebe and Jesse Lingard are replaced by Herrera and Mkhitaryan.

49' - Goal for Spurs! Kane doubles the hosts lead early in the second half. The goal came from a free kick from Eriksen which was whipped into the box and the striker volleyed home. Big uphill task now for United. Spurs are rampant.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well as one sided first halves go that was it but Spurs will be wary with the fact they have only scored the one goal depsite their total dominance of the game. The goal they did get came in the 6th minute when Wanyama headed home. De Gea has had to save the visitors on a number of occasions during the game. Mourinho will be looking for much more from his side in the second half. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time.

45+1' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

36' - Rooney receives the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge on Eriksen.

30' - De Gea comes to the rescue again for United as Dele Alli's brilliant strike which was heading into the top corner was some how kept out of the net by the Spaniard.

22' - Kane hits the crossbar! A brilliant cross from Eriksen found the striker who just put to much on his header as it grazed the top of the bar with De Gea beaten.

19' - Son should have put Spurs 2-0 up! The winger just burst his way through loads of United defenders but his poor effort on goal was saved by De Gea. United really need to be careful or else this could be any score with the sort of defending they are producing.

18' - Martial goes within inches of getting United the equaliser! A brilliant through ball from Rooney found Martial, who hit a lovely curling shot towards goal and with Lloris beaten, the ball just went wide of the goal. Much better from the visitors that move.

12' - Rooney heads over from a corner which was delivered into the box by Blind. This a very open game indeed right now. Spurs really want this today.

6' - Goal for Tottenham! Wanyama heads home the opening goal of the game. The goal came from a corner kick which Eriksen played short to Ben Davies who picked the midfielder out perfectly and he powered home his header past De Gea. Just what the hosts would have dreaming for.

2' - What an atmosphere today from the fans at the ground today as both sides have started well with Rooney having a shot from the half way line which Lloris saved very easily.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the final ever game at White Hart Lane. Game on!

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Mitchell, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind; Carrick, Rooney, Mata, Lingard; Martial.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane.

The team news from White Hart Lane is in. Stay tuned!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-3-3) De Gea; Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Herrera, Carrick, Rooney; Mata, Martial, Mkhitaryan.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (4-5-1) Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

Mourinho also has a few decisions to make ahead of the game with Marouane Fellaini serving the final game of his domestic ban, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain sidelined until the end of the season. Mourinho is also likely to make plenty of changes to his starting lineup after the Europa League game on Thursday with the likes of David de Gea and Anthony Martial likely to be given a start after sitting the midweek game out.

In terms of team news for the game, Spurs have no new injury concerns to deal with but Danny Rose is still not ready to play despite returning to full training following a knee injury. This will mean that Ben Davies will continue at left-back with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Moussa Dembele pushing for recalls after having to settle for a place on the bench in the defeat to West Ham. Erik Lamela and Harry Winks are also out the game and the rest of the season with injury.

Spurs though at the same time will have good memories of the last time they hosted United last season when they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners on the day. The goals that day were scored by Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela and they will be confident they can do the same again on Sunday.

The Lillywhites will also have revenge on their minds going into the game after they fell to a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in December with Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring the only goal of the game.

On the other hand, it has a been a very disappointing Premier League season for Jose Mourinho's men as they run a real risk of missing out on a top four spot after they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend but they will also be boosted by the fact that they qualified for the Uefa Europa League final on Thursday night after defeating Celta Vigo 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Pochettino's men will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing 1-0 loss against West Ham United at the London Stadium last weekend.

After Chelsea's win at the Hawthorns on Friday evening, it means that they have been confirmed as champions meaning Spurs now will have to settle for second place at best which they can achieve with a win in this game.

The game promises to be a cracker indeed with it being the last ever game at the stadium but also the fact that both clubs will want to have a good end to their respective seasons.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will be looking to make this weekend's game against the Red Devils an extra special one given they have a chance of going the full season unbeaten at home which would be memorable at their iconic stadium.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the last ever Premier League match held at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Kick-off at White Hart Lane is set for 4:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.