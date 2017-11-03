Score Stoke City 2-2 Leicester City in Premier League 2017

Well that's all we have got time for unfortunately. Still lots of football to get through today though so stick around with VAVEL UK. I have been Daniel Orme and it has been a pleasure taking you through Stoke City 2-2 Leicester. Until next time.

FT Who would your MOTM be today? Schmeichel, Iborra and Mahrez all starred for the visitors whilst Shaqiri, Crouch and Shawcross were key for the home side.

FT Any thoughts on that one? Leicester probably should have been out of sight in the first half but Stoke held on. The visitors were really harmed by Iborra being replaced through injury.

FT Our reporter Charlie Malam gives us his final thoughts as the spoils are shared in Stoke. He said: "A fair result in the end then. Both sides had chances to win the game, they might feel, particularly Leicester. But on the balance of play a draw - and a third 2-2 in three years here in the Potteries - is about right."

FT Not the greatest result for either side in all honesty. Stoke remain in 14th in the Premier League table whilst Leicester move into the top half as they go tenth with the point.

90+4' Schmeichel saves at the death as the full-time whistle goes! 2-2 at the Bet365 Stadium.

90' Four minutes of added time. Can either side find a winner?

88' Ball in the net from Iheanacho but it is ruled out for offside.

87' Into the last few minutes now. Stoke are really pushing hard as they replace Diouf with Saido Berahino.

80' Final change for the Foxes. Demarai Gray is replaced by Marc Albrighton.

79' Into the final ten minutes at the Bet365 Stadium and here's Charlie Malam again with his thoughts. He said: "Hard to predict which way this is going to end up at this rate. Stoke are in the ascendancy but as that Vardy shot just showed, the Foxes will always pose a danger on the break. Albrighton's forthcoming introduction will only add to that."

78' Huge chance for Vardy! He loses Shawcross in the box but powers his low shot wide of Butland's goal.

73' A corner is whipped into the box and of course Crouch leaps highest and heads into the bottom corner! 2-2!

73' GOAL FOR STOKE!

69' Just over 20 minutes to go here and Charlie Malam tells us what we could expect in the final throws. He said: "Mahrez has been Leicester's key man since half-time and he needed no help with that goal. The Foxes are going to come under a bit of pressure now though as Stoke has switched to a 4-4-2 with Diouf joining substitute Peter Crouch up front. They might get a few more opportunities to counter though and with Iheanacho also on the pitch, alongside Vardy, Gray and Mahrez, Stoke will know that they leave themselves vulnerable the more they commit men forward. It's going to be an interesting last 20."

69' First change for Stoke. Peter Crouch comes on in place of Ramadan Sobhi.

66' And the Spaniard has had to go off. He is replaced by Andy King.

64' Vincente Iborra is down injured here. That would certainly be a blow to the Foxes.

60' And right after that Shawcross chance, Mahrez goes straight up the other end and finishes from close range! 1-2!

60' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

59' Huge chance for the home side! Shawcross heads towards the goal before Schmeichel gets down well to stop the defender's header.

59' Substitution for Leicester. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Okazaki.

53' Mahrez goes close again. The Algerian drifts into the box but his shot squirms only inches wide.

49' Speculative effort from Mahrez from about 35 yards. Butland palms away.

45' And we're back underway at the Bet365 Stadium thanks to Leicester. No changes for either side.

What are your thoughts at the interval?

HT in Stoke and we head in level. Vincente Iborra opened the scoring for the visitors before Shaqiri equalised with a fine goal. 1-1

46' Four minutes stoppage time at the Bet 365 Stadium.

43' Shaqiri has woken up now and tests Schmeichel from range with a low shot but the stopper tips wide.

41' Well this one has certainly come to life now. Charlie Malam has got plenty to say: "Well this game has certainly picked up now. Good tempo from both sides and Leicester will be rueing wasting a couple of good chances. Had Mahrez squared before allowing Zouma to dispossess him, Vardy had a tap-in and Iborra should at least get his free header on target. But we're all level and that score-line is probably fair given the dangerous breaks that Stoke have failed to fully make the most of so far."

39' Shaqiri runs beyond Fuchs and curls beyond Schmeichel to finish via the post. Game on! 1-1

39' GOAL FOR STOKE!

38' Iborra with a huge chance! His powerful header flies over the bar!

37' What a save from Butland! Gray crosses to Okazaki who stoops low before the stopper reaches a big paw out to tip the ball over.

36' And from the corner, Maguire nods down and Iborra shoots yet again! Surely Stoke need to defend this better.

36' Should have been 2-0! Mahrez finds acres of room and only needs to pick out Vardy but Zouma deflects away!

34' Harry Maguire nods down a Mahrez corner and Vincente Iborra hammers home! 0-1!

33' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

30' Half an hour gone at the Bet 365 Stadium and it has been a low-key affair so far. Charlie Malam gives his thoughts as we approach half-time. He said: "Loads of counter-attacks but not enough quality end product from either side so far. Half-an-hour in and only the one real chance to speak about, which was Choupo-Moting's shot just then after a good through ball from Sobhi on the counter. He should have done better after beating Harry Maguire."

28' Good save by Schmeichel! Choupo-Moting gets beyond the Leicester defence and shimmies past Maguire before the Dane stops his goal-bound shot.

22' Strange one here. Referee Bobby Madley has had to go off and is replaced by Jon Moss.

21' Okazaki shoots just wide as he pulls off of Wimmer at the far post. He connects with Gray's cross but cannot test Butland.

20' And the free-kick is hammered straight into the wall...

19' Free-kick for Leicester on the edge of the area. Gray is felled by Zouma on the edge of the area.

14' Shaqiri shoots from distance but his shot just dribbles wide of Schmeichel's goal.

11' Good chance for Leicester. Gray tricks his way to the by-line and finds Vardy but the striker's shot is blocked by Kevin Wimmer only yards from goal.

6' Our man Charlie Malam has given us his take on the clash so far. He said: "No meaningful action so far but clear to see Leicester are pushing their full-backs really high up the pitch. Simpson is practically level with Vardy and Okazaki when the Foxes are on the ball. Fuchs pushing high on the left too. Puel obviously looking to target the space behind Stoke's wing-backs."

5' Early corner for Leicester. Shawcross deflects Vardy's cross behind. It's eventually cleared by Diouf.

1' And now we are underway! Stoke get us rolling!

Perfectly-observed minute's silence at the Bet 365. Players are about to get underway now!

Here come the teams! Bright sunshine enveloping the Bet 365 Stadium so let's hope it's an equally as bright game from both sides this afternoon.

Well, our Twitter poll is tipping very much to Leicester with 100% of voters plumping for a Foxes' victory. Do you agree?

Half an hour until kick-off today then, what would your prediction be for the game? Are you expecting goals?

Claude Puel's men could go eighth with a victory today whilst Stoke could jump up to tenth ahead of the rest of the weekend's action.

"A huge boost for Stoke that skipper Ryan Shawcross is fit and starts. Mark Hughes has spoke about naming a consistent back-line in the build-up to this game and that will no doubt help up against the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Demarai Gray today. They have conceded 20 goals in 10 games so far, only Crystal Palace with a worse record, but will hope that starting the same side that kept a clean sheet at Watford can quell the visitors' threats. It will be interesting to see if Mahrez and Gray - seemingly on the right and left respectively - have any success in finding space down the flanks behind Stoke's wing-backs Erik Pieters and Mame Biram Diouf, with the Potters utilising a 3-4-3 formation once again."

VAVEL UK will be bringing you all of the action from the Bet365 Stadium today all thanks to our man Charlie Malam who is keenly positioned in the press box. This is what he had to say ahead of the game:

Well there are the teams for you. Leicester make one change as Okazaki comes in for Chilwell, whilst for Stoke they are unchanged.

Stoke City substitutes: Grant, Berahino, Jese, Afellay, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch.

Stoke City starting XI: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen; Pieters; Shaqiri, Ramadan; Choupo-Moting.

Leicester City substitutes: Hamer, Dragovi?, Amartey, King, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Slimani.

Leicester City starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Gray, N'didi, Iborra, Gray; Okazaki, Vardy.

Just about 20 minutes now until the teams are released. Who would you like to see start for either side at the Bet365 stadium?

So, with the Potters sitting in 14th in the Premier League table, and the Foxes only one point ahead of them in 11th, a win for either side could go a long way in securing a successful season and a position in the top-half. After under-whelming starts to the 2017/18 campaign, three points really could give each team's campaign a new lease of life.

The last clash between the two however finished in far more comfortable circumstances. The East-Midlanders cantered to a straight-forward 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium. Jamie Vardy opened the scoring before Wilfred N'Didi added another with a brilliant shot from range.

The two teams can also not be separated on their clashes throughout time. Each side have claimed victory on 33 different occasions with another 33 of those ending in stalemates. With both sides looking to climb the Premier League table, it is fair to say then that both will be targeting the three points.

The Foxes should head to Stoke in a confident mood having not lost away against their hosts in the league in over ten years. Fascinatingly, the last two clashes at the Bet365 Stadium have ended 2-2. On both occasions, Leicester City have come from two goals down to recover a point.

Each side unfortunately come into the clash with numerous injury problems to contend with. Stoke could be without captain Ryan Shawcross after Hughes revealed that the skipper "hasn't trained much". Geoff Cameron is out with concussion. Meanwhile, Leicester defender Ben Chilwell will go through a late fitness test to determine if he is available. Long-term absentees Matty James and Robert Huth remain out.

Elsewhere, it has been a relatively more relaxed period for the Potters. Coming off the back of two consecutive defeats in league action, Mark Hughes' men earned an excellent three points last weekend as they beat Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road with Darren Fletcher netting the winning strike.

It is fair to say, it has been an extremely busy few weeks for the Foxes as they prepare for the clash at the Bet365 Stadium. First, they sacked former manager Craig Shakespeare, reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, hired ex-Southampton boss Claude Puel , overcame Everton 2-0 at the King Power Stadium last time out and tied down Demarai Gray to a new four-year contract.

My name is Daniel Orme and make sure you stick with me all afternoon for all of the build-up, team news, coverage, reaction and analysis from Staffordshire.

Good afternoon everybody and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the clash between Stoke City and Leicester City in the Premier League. Kick-off from the Bet365 Stadium is coming up very quickly at 12:30pm GMT.