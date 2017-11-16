Marcos Rojo returns to the field for Manchester United under-23s

Manchester United's Argentine centre-half Marcos Rojo has enhanced his match fitness after featuring in the under-23s' Wednesday night win over Athletic Club. Rojo has been out of action since sustaining a horrific knee-ligament injury in April, but he continued his recovery by playing half of the contest at Leigh Sports Village.

Rojo eased into match fitness

Rojo had displayed exceptional form for United before his unfortunate absence, forming a promising partnership with Phil Jones whilst Eric Bailly was sidelined with a problem. It was the first real time the 2014 summer signing from Sporting Lisbon had produced a consistent run of good performances at the back.

So far this campaign, though, it's been Phil Jones and Eric Bailly that has kept opposition attacks at bay impressively. Rojo would be a worthy option to fill in if Jones or Bailly are unavailable, or perhaps play alongside them in Mourinho's back three for tough away fixtures.

He comfortably slotted at left-centre-half for the under-23s, distributing the ball well numerous times, and even displayed his aerial threat in attacking situations after heading just over the bar from a free kick, before being flagged offside.

Embed from Getty Images

Rojo expecting to be back in December

Maybe a game or two more for the reserves, and Rojo could well become a viable asset for Mourinho ahead of the busy winter schedule. He remains a fan favourite at the club and is sure to be welcomed back at Old Trafford with a warm applause.

Rojo himself has set a target for his return. The Argentine recently said he wants to be back in time for United's final UEFA Champions League group stage game against CSKA Moscow, at home on December 5th. That's still a couple of weeks away, and gives him time to truly get his fitness back up before a full return.

Second half goals from James Wilson and Ethan Hamilton gave the under-23s a 2-1 win, a second consecutive victory in the Premier League International Cup for an out-of-form United reserves side.