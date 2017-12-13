Depoitre: We try to show our fighting spirit

Huddersfield Town lost only their third match at home so far in the 2017-18 Premier League season, as the defending champions Chelsea travelled up to the Yorkshire side - expectations were high.

The John Smith Stadium was seeing another top-six side visit, and the whole crowd were looking forward to the match. Win, lose or draw, the aim was the same, to watch the Terriers take on the Blues.

Champions visit

No one really expected the Premier League newbies to defeat Chelsea at home and, unfortunately, in the first half, the Terriers were outplayed and a couple of errors in the wet conditions saw Chelsea go into the break 2-0 up.

Within minutes of the restart, the Blues had put the match beyond doubt as they scored again. David Wagner took off Steve Mounié and brought on his other striker Laurent Depoitre for the final parts for the match.

Speaking to HTTV after the match, Depoitre was asked about the game being disappointing but one that the team could take a lot of positives from:

"We knew it wouldn't be an easy game, when you play against a team in the top six it's always going to be difficult. We played as a good block defensively, they are good quality, but didn't get that many chances."

Fighting Spirit

The Belgian striker was then asked about the Terrier spirit and how it was towards the end of the game: "I think it's our strengths. Every game, even if we are losing, we try to show our team spirit, our fighting spirit. We try to do this every game."

When talking about the consolation goal that spared the Terriers from a 3-0 drubbing, and how it felt to make an impact when coming on for the team as a substitute with only a few minutes of the match left, Depoitre said: "Personally, I'm very happy I could score a goal in the 20 mins I've played. It's good for my confidence, unfortunately, its a goal for nothing, but I'm happy."

Huddersfield Town travel to Watford at the weekend and will be desperately seeking to improve their away from home form, having won only one of the away matches they have played so far this season.

To avoid the relegation spots the Terriers will want to score away goals, and more importantly not concede any to gain all three points.