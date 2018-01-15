Man Utd are still searching for their first win at home since the opening game of the season | UEFA.com

Manchester United FC

Manchester United to offer David de Gea new long-term contract, Jose Mourinho reveals

Manchester United to offer David de Gea new long-term contract, Jose Mourinho reveals

The United boss revealed that the club plan to reward David De Gea's brilliant performances at United with a new long-term deal in the not too distant future.

brandon-sayer
Brandon Sayer

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Manchester United will extend David de Gea's current contract by a further year and the plan is to offer the star goalkeeper another long term contract in the near future. 

The Spanish keeper's current contract at United runs out in June 2019 but a clause in the contract allows United to extend it by a further year and Mourinho expects their to be now issues in doing that.

Mourinho confirms that United plan to offer De Gea new long-term deal

As well as his contract being extended by a further year though Mourinho is looking further ahead and hopes the club can agree a new long term contract with De Gea as Mourinho says that he feels he is currently the best keeper in the world and deserves a longer deal.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Mourinho said "it's obvious that we are" going to extend De Gea's current deal at the club as he is "at a club that wants to be better and better" so the key for the club is to not "let that option go away" of extending his deal and keep him at the club.

Mourinho continued to say that "Mr Woodward is not on holiday" so the important thing to know is that "he is going to try and give" De Gea a new contract that will keep "him here for much more than" the one year extension so "of course, we are going execute" the deal.

 

 

Mourinho reveals he has full trust in the board to make sure De Gea stays at the club long term

Since joining United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, De Gea has only gotten better and better and is closing in on 300 appearances for the club and when he was asked whether talks have already taken place about a new contract, Mourinho let everyone know he's not the one who negotiates deals.

Mourinho said "I don't know" if talks have already taken place but "I trust the board and work they do" but it isn't his job to "negotiate players; I don't discuss numbers and contracts" for players "I just say what is obvious" and that is that "David is to keep" as he is a very important player for the club.

VAVEL Logo

Manchester United FC News

Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: Reds fail to deliver at home yet again

6 hours ago

Opinion: Mourinho is quickly becoming a relic of his own glorious past

a day ago

Manchester United's many problems are disguising an issue on the pitch

a day ago

Manchester United v Valencia Preview: Red Devils looking to bounce back from defeat

a day ago

West Ham vs Man United: The warm-down

3 days ago

As it happened: Hammers continue their revival to hand Mourinho more misery at United

5 days ago

Romelu Lukaku's spurned chances for Man United have been fatal this season

5 days ago

Three candidates to replace under-pressure Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

5 days ago

Mourinho v Pogba is the box office part of Manchester United's many issues

6 days ago

Manchester United 2-2 Derby County (7-8 on penalties): Mourinho beaten by Lampard in Carabao Cup

7 days ago

Man United 1-1 Wolves: Nuno's men take game to Mourinho's Reds

10 days ago