Manchester United to offer David de Gea new long-term contract, Jose Mourinho reveals

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Manchester United will extend David de Gea's current contract by a further year and the plan is to offer the star goalkeeper another long term contract in the near future.

The Spanish keeper's current contract at United runs out in June 2019 but a clause in the contract allows United to extend it by a further year and Mourinho expects their to be now issues in doing that.

Mourinho confirms that United plan to offer De Gea new long-term deal

As well as his contract being extended by a further year though Mourinho is looking further ahead and hopes the club can agree a new long term contract with De Gea as Mourinho says that he feels he is currently the best keeper in the world and deserves a longer deal.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Mourinho said "it's obvious that we are" going to extend De Gea's current deal at the club as he is "at a club that wants to be better and better" so the key for the club is to not "let that option go away" of extending his deal and keep him at the club.

Mourinho continued to say that "Mr Woodward is not on holiday" so the important thing to know is that "he is going to try and give" De Gea a new contract that will keep "him here for much more than" the one year extension so "of course, we are going execute" the deal.

Mourinho reveals he has full trust in the board to make sure De Gea stays at the club long term

Since joining United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, De Gea has only gotten better and better and is closing in on 300 appearances for the club and when he was asked whether talks have already taken place about a new contract, Mourinho let everyone know he's not the one who negotiates deals.

Mourinho said "I don't know" if talks have already taken place but "I trust the board and work they do" but it isn't his job to "negotiate players; I don't discuss numbers and contracts" for players "I just say what is obvious" and that is that "David is to keep" as he is a very important player for the club.