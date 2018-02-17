Mathias Jørgensen reveals he was close to joining Arsenal as a teenager

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jørgensen has revealed that he nearly signed for Premier League side Arsenal when he was a teenager, coming over to the UK twice.

Speaking to West Yorkshire Sport on BBC Radio Leeds, the Dane said: "I went twice when I was 15 and 16 or 14 and 15 - I can't quite remember.

"I had a trial and then went back and had five days with the first team just training."

The 27 year old went on to say that he had been due to return to the capital for a friendly or a first team match, but this never happened as 'Zanka' had been suspended in Denmark, which meant that the rules prevented him from playing.

Jørgensen said "I actually had to come back from the airport because they found out I was suspended back in Denmark and there were some rules against it so it never went through."

Copenhagen or Arsenal

In the summer of 2007 the Dane had to make a choice, between signing for Arsenal and trying his luck or going to Copenhagen.

As the London side signed Harvard Nordtveit, who was the same age and a central defender for a lot of money, the talks were still ongoing with 'Zanka', but nothing was a certainty for the Dane, so he decided to go to Copenhagen.

The only concern that the centre back had was that he may never play Premier League football as a result of signing for Copenhagen, the 27 year old said

"I was worried that I would never get the chance to play at Premier League level - the highest level of league in the world - because sometimes you need to break through, then have a breakthrough in a bigger league then if you're lucky have the chance to break through at a Premier League club.

"It's a different world because there are a lot of good football players running around out there and there are a lot of players who could be playing in the Premier League in my opinion, but you need that stamp."