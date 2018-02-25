Danny Williams: West Bromwich Albion win "emotional"

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams spoke to HTTV after the Terriers' away win at West Bromwich Albion, which sees the West Yorkshire side move another step closer to Premier League survival.

Victory "felt bigger" than the three points

The American was extremely happy with the result and the performance the team put in, saying: "What a result, we couldn't ask for more. A great performance in the second half.

Williams added: "The boys dug deep, super super happy for the boys and I'm super proud for the boys."

Back to back Premier League wins are very hard to come by for a newly promoted team and going into the match all the talk was of this being a six point game.

Williams agreed: "At the end of the day we got the three points, but it certainly felt much bigger at the end."

"It felt super emotional at the end"

Asked about the emotions after the game and in the dressing room following the win, the 28 year old said: "The pitch was super heavy, you could see in the last 10-15 minutes a few heavy legs. That's why it felt super emotional at the end. It always feel special to win away from home."

Once again the support from the fans played its part, with Williams saying: "Fantastic fans, they make more noise than the whole stadium, you could see the emotions at the end, which is why we had to go over and celebrate with them."

The midfielder went on to say that they could see how much it meant to the fans, and that sometimes it seems to mean more to the fans than to the players.

Huddersfield have done the double over West Brom after the win at the Hawthorns, as the Terriers defeated them when they visited the John Smith Stadium earlier in the season.