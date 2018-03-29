Huddersfield Town international round-up: Danish delight for Zanka

Four members of the Huddersfield Town squad received call-ups for their respective National Teams over the March international Break, but it was a disappointing end for two of the quartet.

Mathis Jørgenson and Jonas Lössl were both called up for Denmark, with Philip Billing being called up for the Danish U21 side. Aaron Mooy was called up for Australia.

How did the two Danes fair?

After qualifying for the World Cup, Denmark faced two friendly games against Panama and Chile in preparation.

Keeper Lössl was unable to stake his claim for a World Cup goalkeeping slot, with Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel claiming the number one shirt, and so, he was an unused substitute in both games.

Jørgenson, or ‘Zanka’ as he is more commonly known, played the full ninety minutes during the Dane’s 1–0 win over Panama, but the 27-year-old remained on the bench for their goalless draw against Chile a few days later.

A disappointing end for Mooy and Billing

Both Mooy and Billing had to return to West Yorkshire early after picking up minor injuries whilst on their respective international duties. However, their returns were likely in part precautionary, as both remain in contention for Saturday’s game away at Newcastle United.

Prior to this, Mooy played the full 90 minutes for the Socceroos during their 4-1 defeat to Norway – claiming their assist from a corner kick for Australia’s only goal.

However, the midfielder didn’t take part in their 0-0 draw against Columbia at Fulham’s Craven Cottage – since he was already on his way back to Huddersfield with an as yet unknown injury.

Billing also featured in Denmark U21’s first game – playing the first 45 minutes for their 5–0 friendly win over Austria U21.

The young Danes also faced Georgia U21 in the Euro Qualifiers – in a game which they drew 2-2, but Billing was not a part of this.