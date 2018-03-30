Huddersfield Town Vs Newcastle United Predicted XI: Both sides hoping to survive the relegation drop

Newcastle haven't played since the 10 March when they beat Southampton 3-0 at home.

This is due to a fixture change and the recent international break which could possibly give the Terriers' the advantage despite playing away.

David Wagner's men have won only three out of 13 matches on the road and have scored only one goal in their last five matches in all competitions.

Rafa Benitez's side have been somewhat disappointing at home this season, with Burnley the other side to have scored less at home this season.

Huddersfield beat Newcastle 1-0 in the opening match of the season, with Aaron Mooy's goal separating the sides. Terence Kongolo returns to training but unlikely to feature so soon

Goalkeeper – Jonas Lossl: The Dane has put on displayed some great perfomances this year, making the currently on-loan keeper Wagner's number one all season. His current contract his laon with option to buy at the end of the season, a clause the Terriers are likely to activate.

Right-back – Florent Hadergjonag: The Versatile Swiss has played in most of the games this season becoming a fan favourite with his inspired performances. After signing full-time with Huddersifeld recently, he will be hoping to prove his worth.

Centre-back - Mathias Jørgensen: 'Zanka' has been a main part of the Huddersfield line up all season and that isn't expected to change any time soon.

Centre-back – Christopher Schindler: The German has also played a vast amount of games this season, mainly partnered with 'Zanke', a strong partnership that is very rarely changed.

Left-back - Chris Löwe: With Terence Kongolo only just returning to training, the German left-back is likely to feature.

Aaron Mooy picks up knock on international duty

Centre-midfield – Jonathon Hogg: The workhouse will have to play a more creative play style this upcoming fixture in hope to create goals after usual midfield partner, Aaron Mooy picked up a knock on international duty.

Centre-midfield – Dean Whitehead: An experienced Premier League player and despite his age will provide quality in midfield. This season will be the last of Whitehead's long career.

Goals needed after only one in the last five games

Right wing – Elias Kachunga: Kachunga scored 12 goals last season while in the Championship but has struggled to rekindle any similar kind of form. In 18 performances, Elias has scored one goal but his speed can be potential outlet for the Terriers' in their desperate need for goals.

Attacking-midfield – Alex Pritchard: The January signing has put in several good performances since joining from Norwich City. David Wagner will hope his creativity and effectiveness around the box will come to Huddersfield's aid.

Left-wing – Van La Parra: The Dutchman has five goals this season but is yet to register an assist. Goals is what Huddersfield need in order to survive relegation and surely Wagner will call upon his joint second top scorer.

Striker – Steve Mounié: The Beninese striker is the go-to man for goals this season with 8 goals. Top scorer for the Terriers' and with their need for goals, Mounié is likely to start.