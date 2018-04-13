Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018

"I think it's still a lot of work to do until the end. You cannot underestimate clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, different clubs, big clubs that can win every game," he added.

"In football, until you get or you achieve what you want, never in football is it over until the end. I think we need to keep pushing, winning games and a massive three points against Manchester City," he said.

Pochettino believes there is still a long way to go in Spurs' season:

City will also be without Fernandinho who will sit out due to suspension and John Stones who is still recovering from injury.

City boss Pep Guardiola will be unable to select Sergio Aguero after the Argentine suffered a knee injury picked up in training last month.

Mauricio Pochettino has a relatively full squad to choose from ahead of City's visit. However, Danny Rose will miss the game after picking up a minor calf strain but is expected to return in time for Tuesday's trip to Brighton.

This was the last time Spurs tasted defeat in the league and have been on an impressive run since then beating the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in that time.

City proved too hot to handle for Spurs on a freezing cold night in Manchester. Raheem Sterling bagged a late brace after İlkay Gündoğan opened the scoring early on.

The two sides met back in December when Manchester City ran to a comfortable 4-1 victory under the lights at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Citizens remain in pole position as it remains just a matter of when will they lift the trophy? Rather than will they?

Tottenham currently sit in fourth spot, 11 points ahead of Chelsea in fifth place and joint on points with third-placed Liverpool with a game in hand on the Reds.

However, Manchester City have lost their past three outings in all competitions and missed the opportunity to wrap up the Premier League title last weekend against arch-rivals Manchester United.

On the back of a 14-game unbeaten run in the league, Tottenham have not lost a domestic game since their 4-1 defeat away to Manchester City in December 2017.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of this evening's Premier League action from Wembley Stadium as Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City. I'm Brogan Clasper and I will be taking you through this evening's action.