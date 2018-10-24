As it happened: Welbeck makes it 11 straight wins for Gunners
Danny Welbeck's goal sealed a 1-0 win for Arsenal over Sporing Lisbon in the Europa League. Relive the action here.
sporting-clube-de-portugal: Ribeiro; Ristovski, Coates, André Pinto, Acuña; Petrovic, Gudelj, Battaglia, Bruno Fernandes; Nani, Montero.
Arsenal: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Holding, Xhaka; Guendouzi, El Neny, Ramsey; Welbeck, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan.
It wasn't their best performance in that sequence of wins but they won't care as they made it three wins from three in the Europa League.
Welbeck makes it 11 straight wins in all competitions for Arsenal with a well taken goal 13 minutes from time.
90+5' - The referee blows his whistle for full time. Sporting Lisbon 0-1 Arsenal
90+3' - Cabral receives a yellow card for a deliberate trip on Ramsey.
90' - The referee has decided to add on five minutes at the end of the second half.
86' - Arsenal substitution: Aubameyang is replaced by Alex Iwobi.
81' - Arsenal substitution: Welbeck is replaced by Alexander Lacazette.
Arsenal Goal - Welbeck
77' - Goal for Arsenal! Welbeck opens the scoring for the visitors. The goal came from a mistake from Coates who was punished with a fantastic finish from Welbeck. Arsenal needed that and finally we have a goal.
72' - Sporting substitution sees Cabral join the party. Can he do something special for the hosts??
71' - Coates receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Aubameyang.
67' - Arsenal have the ball in the back of the net as Welbeck headed home a cross but the referee has deemed that the striker fouled his defender in getting to the ball. No goal!
58' - Arsenal substitution: Elneny is replaced by Lucas Torreira.
53' - Arsenal have really stepped it up in the second half and they almost got the opening goal but a last ditch block from Pinto stopped Welbeck from scoring.
52' - Mkhitaryan receives a yellow card for a deliberate trip in the middle of the park.
48' - A delightful through ball from Mkhitaryan found Aubameyang in goal but his goalbound shot was well-saved by Riberio.
46' - Rob Holding receives a yellow card for an arm into the face on Montero.
Second half begins!
46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on! Sporting have brought on Gaspar to replace the injured Ristovski at half-time.
It can only get better in the second half as both sides have struggled to create any real chances of note. It seems to be a theme though for Arsenal this year as they usually play better after the break. Will they do the same again? Stay tuned to find out as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!
Goalless at half-time
45+1' - The referee blows his whistle for half-time. Sporting Lisbon 0-0 Arsenal.
45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.
39' - Acuna receives the first yellow card of the game for a late tackle on Lichtsteiner.
31' - Nani almost opens the scoring for the hosts as his curling effort from outside the box just went over the crossbar with Leno struggling.
24' - It was Arsenal this time that had their first real effort on goal as Mkhitaryan's free-kick was easily saved by Ribeiro in the Sporting goal.
20' - There have been signs in the last five minutes that the home side are starting to grow into the game but they are yet to pose any real threat to Leno in the Arsenal goal.
15' - Finally a shot in anger from someone as Bruno Fernandes fires well over the bar from the edge of the box. This game needs something to spark it into life.
7' - Not much has happened as of yet in the game as both sides look to get their passing games going.
Kick-off in Portugal
1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!
Substitutes
Sporting Lisbon substitutes: Salin, Mane, Mathieu, Diaby, Gaspar, Jovane Cabral, Miguel Luis.
Arsenal substitutes: Martinez, Lacazette, Ozil, Torreira, Iwobi, Mustafi, Jenkinson.
Starting lineups
Sporting Lisbon starting XI: Ribeiro; Ristovski, Coates, André Pinto, Acuña; Petrovic, Gudelj, Battaglia, Bruno Fernandes; Nani, Montero.
Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Holding, Xhaka; Guendouzi, El Neny, Ramsey; Welbeck, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan.
Previous meetings
The two teams have met just twice in their history, playing each other in the UEFA Fairs Cup all the way back in 1969. The results of those matches were a 0-0 draw and a 3-0 victory for the North London side. However, Arsenal are yet to beat a Portuguese side away from home in six attempts.
Dost faces race to be fit
Sporting could be sweating over the fitness of their main attacking outlet, Bas Dost, going into Thursday's match with the Dutchman only just returning to injury. The same can be said for centre back Jeremy Mathieu but he should be ready. Despite a host of players departing the club over the summer they do have individuals capable of providing a threat to the Arsenal back line. The enigmatic figure of Nani is set to feature whilst Argentine Marcos Acuna could be one to look out for.
Gunners short on full backs
It shall be interesting to see how the Gunners line up. Iwobi may actually sit out of this game after playing 90 minutes on Monday but Aubameyang could get a starting berth after being among the substitutes in each of the last two Premier League matches. Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal are missing again after hamstring problems kept them out of the win over Leicester. Carl Jenkinson has travelled with the squad but with Ainsley Maitland-Niles not on the flight despite being back in training, Stephan Lichtsteiner is expected to feature for a second successive match at left back. There are still questions over Sokratis' fitness which means Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding are likely to be the centre back pairing once again.
Emery to favour rotation?
Unai Emery has plenty of pedigree in the Europa League and Arsenal will be doing their best to go one step further than last term when they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Atletico Madrid. The Spanish coach has opted for a degree of rotation in this competition so far but has also taken it very seriously with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both featuring. The group stage games have been able to play a number of Arsenal's fringe players into form. The likes of Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck have been impressive in Europe this season, whilst Emile Smith Rowe and Matteo Guendouzi have also thrived.
Sporting overcoming summer troubles
Sporting also have two wins from two so far in this group. Whoever wins this game will, therefore, be in the driving seat to finish top. The Portuguese side have had a steady start to the new season, sitting fifth in their domestic league. They're currently trying to overcome a difficult period where a number of their top stars departed the club following an invasion of the club's training ground by some of their supporters. Hopefully, there won't be such trouble in the Portuguese capital on Thursday.
Rampant Arsenal
Arsenal made it ten successive wins in all competitions as a sensational Mesut Ozil display saw them beat Leicester on Monday night. The Gunners come into this match top of group E, having made light work of Vorskla and Qarabag in their opening two fixtures. Sporting, however, will provide a much tougher test.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of this evening's Europa League tie between Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal. Kick-off is set for 5.55pm BST. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through the build up before Brandon Sayer guides you through all of the action.