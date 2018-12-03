Watford 1-2 Manchester City as it happened: City survive late scare to go five points clear
Matchday live text commentary blog from Vicarage Road as Watford host Manchester City in the Premier League, 20:00 KO
Watford drop down to 11th and will look to climb back into the top 10 on Monday night, as they face former manager Marco Silva at Goodison Park.
The Hornets very nearly got something for their disciplined performance right at the death, and took City closer than most have thus far this season.
The only positive thus far for the home side is that City haven't hit five and six like their last two visits, yet.
Foster again comes up with two extraordinary saves, this time denying Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.
Pereyra gives the ball away cheaply in the centre of the park, before Sane drives forward, finds himself one on one with the English keeper, but the former Manchester United man is able to deny the German with a big left palm.
Deeney breaks down the left before cutting in and laying it off the Pereyra, who tries to bend into the far corner, although fires wide.
As for City, the main bit of team news is the return of captain Kompany, whilst Sterling is rested - Mahrez replaces him.
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Kompany, Delph; D. Silva, Fernandinho, B. Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sane
This Watford side started the season strongly, and whilst they're underdogs, they will take confidence from knowing they can beat bigger sides in the league, having already overturned Tottenham Hotspur this season.
Sergio Aguero could miss the game with a slight knock, whilst Kevin de Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are also expected to miss the game. Youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful.
Etienne Capoue is suspended after picking up a red card vs Leicester City at the weekend - a huge blow.
City currently sit two points clear of Liverpool at the top of the league, however, will extend this lead to five points for at least 24 hours, should they pick up three points at Vicarage Road.