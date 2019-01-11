Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United As it happened: Individual talents prove the difference as Magpies move into the bottom three

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United As it happened: Individual talents&nbsp;prove the difference as Magpies move into the bottom three
Photo: Getty Images - Justin Setterfield

Newcastle United gave a good account of themselves but lacked a clinical edge in the final third which leaves them in the bottom three

Aaron Hindhaugh
Whereas Chelsea have the task of a derby next week as they face Arsenal who are currently only one place behind them
Newcastle travel to Blackburn in the FA cup next week before they welcome Cardiff to St James' Park on Saturday in a must win game for both sides
On a night where Newcastle needed an unlikely result to move out the bottom three but it was always an uphill task against a good Chelsea side
The difference tonight was the class of players with Pedro's touch before lobbing Dubravka and Willian's beautiful curling shot that proved to be the winning goal
Sean Longstaff was probably Newcastle's best player today on his Premier League debut he kept the ball moving well and did not look out of place in Newcastle's starting eleven
Newcastle gave up two sloppy goals which will annoy Benitez as his side did not make Chelsea work for their win 
Benitez will be happy with the way his side fought and kept going until the final whistle, but the two goals conceded will annoy him how simple his players made it for Chelsea
However, Chelsea were dominant in possession and always seemed like they could go up another gear if they needed to
Newcastle were good value tonight and could have snatched a point if Rondon had got his header on target in the final few minutes
Full time at Stamford Bridge and Newcastle fought hard but just a lack of quality and composure was the difference between the two sides
89'

Heading into injury time and it seems the away side will be heading back up to the North East in the bottom three

86'

A half chance for Newcastle as Manquillo crosses for Rondon but his header just skids off his head and goes harmlessly wide

80'

Newcastle are pushing higher up the pitch trying to force Chelsea into a mistake at the back

75'

Chelsea are happy to just keep the ball in midfield now and seemingly see out this game as Newcastle seem only likely to score from a set piece 

70'

The Newcastle players seemed to have just ran out of energy they aren't pressing like they were at 1-0 or 1-1and they really do not seem like getting back into the game

65'

Chelsea are really starting to control this game now with some crisp and sharp passing around the Newcastle penalty area

60'

Willian is through on goal with Dubravka way off his line but the 'keeper manages to get a hand to his shot and force it wide

Newcastle concede early in the half again when Chelsea had not really threatened the Newcastle goal since they scored in the first half
57' GOAL

Chelsea re-take the lead as Willian cuts inside of Yedlin before bending a perfect shot into the far corner leaving Dubravka with no chance

55' CHANCE

Pedro with another chance as Alonso cuts the ball back but Pedro could only scuff his shot into the arms of Dubravka

53'

Not much happening this half with Newcastle happy to let Chelsea have the ball and not doing a lot with it

46' CHANCE

Chelsea nearly take the lead after one minute with the home side breaking very fast and Pedro forces a superb save from Dubravka

Newcastle will look to keep the scores level for as long as possible in the second half and try to get another goal from a set piece
Rafa Benitez will be delighted his side got back into the game but will want his midfielders to take control of the ball when they get it 
The away side still seem very suspect at the back when Chelsea go long especially behind the full backs
Chelsea seemed to be just passing the ball without any threat or idea of where to go and Newcastle slowly got themselves back into the game
Half time at Stamford Bridge and after going a goal down early on Newcastle responded fantastically through Ciaran Clark
42'

Since the goal, it has been all Chelsea and the home side seem a lot more urgent and quicker on the ball

That goal came against the run of play as Chelsea had dominated possession but had become a little bit sloppy on the ball and Newcastle took full advantage of that 
Ritchie with the corner which Clark meets from the penalty spot and he manages to find the side netting 
39' GOAL

What a header that was from Ciaran Clark


The Spaniard really should have done better considering how close he was to the goal
34' CHANCE

A long ball to Rondon which he flicks on superbly to Perez who is through on goal but he could only slice his shot wide

28'

Longstaff wins a header in midfield which allows Atsu to play in Rondon who smashes his shot wildly wide 

The resulting corner eventually falls to Lejeune outside the box and he connects well with his volley but it is straight at Kepa
23'

Ayoze Perez is released down the right and tries to square the ball to Rondon but Luiz is there to put it behind for a corner

19'

Both sides are looking for the long ball from their defenders whenever they get the ball which is making it difficult to find any rhythm 

15'

Newcastle are just not able to keep the ball for a long period of time which is allowing Chelsea to have wave after wave of attack

12' Newcastle have not been able to settle at the back since the goal and seems like Chelsea could score anytime they go forward
Matt Ritchie was caught ball watching before attempting to pass on his man to Ciaran Clark which gave Pedro the space to run into
One long straight ball from David Luiz finds Pedro who brings the ball down fantastically before lobbing the ball over Dubravka
8' GOAL for Chelsea
2' Chelsea struggling to get any rhythm to their passing during the early exchanges of the game, Newcastle holding a solid defensive line 
We are underway at Stamford Bridge as Newcastle desperately need a positive result to lift them out the bottom three
The teams are out with only minutes to go until kick off 
Florian Lejeune makes his first start of the season after an ACL injury in pre season ruled him out for the first half of the season
Eden Hazard will be playing in a false nine role again with Alvaro Morata deemed not fit enough 
Sean Longstaff is set to make his Premier League debut for his boyhood club this evening in a very difficult game
Team news for Newcastle: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lejeune, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Perez, Longstaff, Hayden, Atsu; Rondon
Team news for Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kanté, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Hazard, Willian
The Italian claims his side need two new players to help them compete and claim a place in the top four this season.
Sarri also dismissed any reports that Willian is about to leave for Barcelona admitting he is an important player for the club, but can do better.
Sarri wants his side to improve in the box against a side who sit very deep and do not give up many chances, especially away from home.
However, Shelvey and Dummett have both been ruled out which will force Benitez to play a makeshift left back tomorrow 
Benitez confirmed that Ciaran Clark and Fernandez will both be fit enough to play at Stamford Bridge as well as Florian Lejeune.
Maybe Benitez is trying to get Ashley to spend some money on signings to improve the squad, such as Miguel Almiron.
Maybe a message to owner Mike Ashley as the Spaniard went onto say "The reality is we are in a very difficult division and it is hard."
The Spaniard insists the mood in the dressing room is good despite one win in their last nine games.
Benitez did not seem very upbeat in his press conference earlier as he told The Chronicle: "We have what we have and we are where we are."
"I think that it's not professional, because they are talking about a player under contract with Chelsea." "So they didn't respect our club."
Sarri has been speaking about Bayern Munich's attempts to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi and he believes they have not been professional.
Sarri has a choice to make in terms of who does he play up front for Chelsea tomorrow, does he go for the pace and skill of Hazard or the height and strength of Morata.
Benitez is likely to be asked about the future of Shelvey in his press conference today who has been linked with a move to West Ham this month.
Newcastle sit just two points above the relegation zone which will be worrying for Benitez heading into a tough run of fixtures.
Benitez will be hopeful his side can cause an upset after seeing relegation rivals Southampton come away with a point and a clean sheet last week.
The Magpies did get themselves back into the game through Joselu who scored a fantastic header to make it 1-1 before a cruel blow in the final minutes to hand the Blues all three points.
In the reverse fixture earlier this season Chelsea won 2-1 thanks to a controversial penalty which was scored by Eden Hazard and an own goal by DeAndre Yedlin.
Benitez will be hoping he has some key players back from injury including Federico Fernandez, Mo Diame as well as Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett who saw a specialist this week about their niggling injuries.
Maurizio Sarri will be hoping to claim another three points over the man he took over from at Napoli.
Benitez has set up his side to defend deep against the top six this season and it is unlikely this will change tomorrow against Chelsea.
Rafa Benitez takes his side to Stamford Bridge looking to win only their second game in their last ten matches. With a trip to Chelsea they face an uphill task.
Welcome
Hello, I am Aaron Hindhaugh and welcome to Vavel's live minute by minute updates of Chelsea vs Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. Kick off is set for 17.30 GMT.
