Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United As it happened: Individual talents prove the difference as Magpies move into the bottom three
Newcastle United gave a good account of themselves but lacked a clinical edge in the final third which leaves them in the bottom three
Heading into injury time and it seems the away side will be heading back up to the North East in the bottom three
A half chance for Newcastle as Manquillo crosses for Rondon but his header just skids off his head and goes harmlessly wide
Newcastle are pushing higher up the pitch trying to force Chelsea into a mistake at the back
Chelsea are happy to just keep the ball in midfield now and seemingly see out this game as Newcastle seem only likely to score from a set piece
The Newcastle players seemed to have just ran out of energy they aren't pressing like they were at 1-0 or 1-1and they really do not seem like getting back into the game
Chelsea are really starting to control this game now with some crisp and sharp passing around the Newcastle penalty area
Willian is through on goal with Dubravka way off his line but the 'keeper manages to get a hand to his shot and force it wide
Chelsea re-take the lead as Willian cuts inside of Yedlin before bending a perfect shot into the far corner leaving Dubravka with no chance
Pedro with another chance as Alonso cuts the ball back but Pedro could only scuff his shot into the arms of Dubravka
Not much happening this half with Newcastle happy to let Chelsea have the ball and not doing a lot with it
Chelsea nearly take the lead after one minute with the home side breaking very fast and Pedro forces a superb save from Dubravka
Since the goal, it has been all Chelsea and the home side seem a lot more urgent and quicker on the ball
What a header that was from Ciaran Clark
A long ball to Rondon which he flicks on superbly to Perez who is through on goal but he could only slice his shot wide
Longstaff wins a header in midfield which allows Atsu to play in Rondon who smashes his shot wildly wide
Ayoze Perez is released down the right and tries to square the ball to Rondon but Luiz is there to put it behind for a corner
Both sides are looking for the long ball from their defenders whenever they get the ball which is making it difficult to find any rhythm
Newcastle are just not able to keep the ball for a long period of time which is allowing Chelsea to have wave after wave of attack