As it happened: Jota scores hat-trick as Wolves win a seven goal thriller against Leicester
There is likely to be more speculation about Claude Puel and his future at Leicester after another damaging defeat. His side got back into the game twice but looked all over the place at the back.
For Wolves, Nuno will be happy with the win but could possibly face action after running onto the pitch when Wolves scored the winner. At this moment in time though, he won't be thinking about that!
Full Time: An incredible game here, as Jota scores a hat trick to move above Leicester into 8th place. The home side went 2-0 up in the first half but Leicester responded early in the second half and brought it back to 2 a piece. Wolves then regained their lead through Jota again but Leicester scored with 5 minutes to go and they thought they'd got a point until right at the very end when Jota grabbed his 3rd of the game to seal the victory for Wolves.
FULL TIME!
And Breathe...
Sent off!
90+4' Following his actions, Nuno is sent to the stands.
GOAL!
90+3. WOW! Incredible stuff here at Molineux. It's another pin point cross field ball from Neves who finds Jimenez in behind. He slides a ball across the box for Jota who places it into the corner to get his hat trick. Nuno is on the pitch celebrating with his players. Unbelievable stuff!
90' 3 minutes added on
89' Wolves break after a Leicester corner but Jimenez can't bring down Gibbs-White's cross and Maddison gets back to put it behind for a corner.
GOAL!
87' Leicester are level again! It's a brilliant ball into the box from James Maddison, and Morgan beats two Wolves defenders and heads the ball into the back of the net. Will anyone find a winner now?
Yellow
86' Jonny goes into the book now and gives away a free kick in a dangerous area.
83' Danny Simpson comes off for Kelechi Iheanacho as Claude Puel makes his final change.
Chance!
82' Maddison can't sort his feet out and completely miss kicks the ball and it goes wide. Let off for Wolves.
81' Moutinho is coming off and Morgan Gibbs-White is replacing him.
79' Leicester trying to find a way back level but Wolves are holding firm
73' Leicester make their second change with Barnes coming off and James Maddison coming on in his place.
73' Matt Doherty comes on in place of Vinagre
GOAL!
64' What a pass from Ruben Neves! He floats a 40 yard ball in behind the Leicester defence and Jota chests it down and fires it past Schmeichel who can't quite keep it out. 3-2!
61' More huge shouts for a Wolves penalty but nothing is given again. Could be a lively last half an hour here.
Yellow
58' Yellow card for Ndidi as he brings down Moutinho.
GOAL!
51' Leicester are level! Gray drives at the Wolves defence again and the ball falls kindly to Harvey Barnes, who's shot takes a deflection of Coady and goes into the bottom corner. What a game this is! Looks like that might go down as a Coady own goal.
48' Barnes shot is tipped over by Patricio. Claude Puel has clearly got into his side at half time.
Injury
48' Maquire is replaced by Evans, with the Englishman picking up and injury.
GOAL!
47' What a start to the second half for Leicester. A brilliant driving run from Gray is then matched by an equally brilliant finish as he places the ball into the bottom corner. Game on!
Second Half Starts
46' Back underway here
Half time! - 2-0 at the break here at Molineux and Wolves are looking comfortable here. Goals from Jota and Bennett see them two up.
45' 2 minutes added on
Yellow
45' Pereria booked for hacking down Jota
Yellow
44' Bennett booked for a foul on Vardy
42' Penalty shout for Wolves but the referee doesn't look interested
Chance!
40' Good chance for Jimenez from close range but Schmeichel
30' Leicester looks all over the place at the back at the moment.
Chance!
27' It should be 3-0! Jota misses a great chance from 6 yards out. His header goes straight at the keeper
25' Wolves playing with confidence here and looking good for a 3rd
Chance!
18' Great strike from Gray is well saved by Patricio
17' Another corner here for Leicester
16' Leicester starting to get into this game, as Gray has a shot that deflects wide
Response from Leicester
14' Barnes wins a corner for Wolves
GOAL!
13' It's 2! Bennett rises highest from the corner and heads home. Disaster for Leicester!
12' Corner to Wolves
Injury
8' Maquire looks to have picked up a knock here.
1-0 to Wolves
4' GOAL! What a start for Wolves. Diogo Jota gets infront of his man and scores from close in. 1-0! Just before this, Mendy picked up a yellow card and Neves brilliant effort was saved.
Kick Off
1' We are off! Teams Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Dendoncker, Jonny, Vinagre, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Jota, Jimenez, Leicester: Schmeichel, Simpson, Ricardo, Morgan, Maquire, Chilwell, Gray, Mendy, Ndidi, Barnes, Vardy, A win today for Wolves will see them move above Leicester into 8th place. Leicester have the chance to move up to 7th before the 3 oclock kick offs. Last time out in the premier league between these two sides saw Leicester winners by two goals to nil. This is the 3rd meeting between these two teams this season, with the other meeting being in the Carabao Cup. That game finished 0-0, with The Foxes winning on penalties. Wolves have only won two of their last six games and will be looking to bounce back today with a win against their local rivals. Leicester have lost three of their last four in all competitions. The last time these two teams met at Molineux in the Premier League, Wolves came from 3-0 down at half time to win 4-3. Ashely Barnes is back from his loan spell with West Brom and will be hoping to carry on his form he showed in the championship.