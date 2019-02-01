Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United as it happened: Rashford once again the difference as United continue impressive run under Solskjaer
Full-time
Leicester just lacked the quality to get an equaliser. That though brings an end to todays match at the King Power station. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game and until next time, have a good night.
United just about did enough to get through the game to seal a fifth successive away win in all competitions under Solskjaer. Rashford scored the only goal in the ninth minute.
90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United.
90+3' - Martial receives a yellow card for time wasting.
90+3' - Ndidi receives a yellow card for deliberately fouling Pogba who running through into a dangerous position.
90+1' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.
90' - Manchester United substitution: Lingard is replaced by Phil Jones.
87' - On the counter attack, Lukaku forces Schmeichel into making a top save to keep the score at 1-0 to United.
84' - Leicester City substitution: Mendy is replaced by Iheanacho.
82' - Ghezzal receives a yellow card for a late tackle on martial.
80' - Shaw receives a yellow card for deliberately blocking Pereira's run.
78' - Manchester United substitution: Rashford is replaced by Romelu Lukaku.
77' - Ghezzal's fantastic free-kick from a long way out forces De Gea into making a very good save.
74' - Leicester City substitution: Gray is replaced by Shinji Okazaki.
67' - Manchester United substitution: Sanchez is replaced by Anthony Martial.
62' - Leicester City substitution: Maddison is replaced by Ghezzal.
61' - What a save from De Gea! Maddison's free-kick deflected into Vardy's path as the striker hit the shot towards goal which De Gea just about kept out of the net.
47' - Leicester have started the second half really well with Barnes and Maddison hitting shots just wide of the goal.
46' - Mike Dean blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!
Half-time
As the half went on though their were encouraging signs for the hosts but they have just lacked that final pass. Can they turn the game around after half-time? Stay tuned to find out as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!
Well the way United started the game Leicester will be happy to only be 1-0 down at half-time. Rashford once again on target for United after a great through pass from Pogba.
45+3' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United.
45+1' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the first half as Rashford forces Schmeichel into a smart save from outside the box.
45' - Mendy receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Herrera.
42' - Matic receives a yellow card for a deliberate tug of the shirt on Pereira.
38' - A great corner from Maddison finds Evans in the box but the defender put his header well-wide of the goal.
32' - Vardy receives a yellow card for a very late tackle on Lindelof.
28' - Leicester are now starting to have their best period in the game as the United defence are having to defend well to protect their goal.
20' - Jesse Lingard receives a yellow card for a trip on Maddison.
14' - What a block from Shaw! Leicester have responded well to going behind here and they were almost celebrating an equaliser as Maddison thought he was about to score but a brilliant last ditch block from Shaw deflected the ball over the bar for a corner.
Goal United - Rashford
9' - Goal for United! Rashford fires the ball home after a fantastic through ball from Pogba.
7' - Rashford again goes close as his shot from a good quick corner from Herrera was well-saved by the feet off Schmeichel.
4' - What a chance! A brilliant passage of play from United ended with Luke Shaw playing a great cross into the box which found Rashford but the striker put his header of the bar when he should have scored.
Kick-off
1' - Referee Mike Dean blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!
Substitutes
Leicester City substitutes: Ward, Fuchs, Morgan, Choudhury, Ghezzal, Okazaki, Iheanacho.
Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Jones, Dalot, Fred, Martial, Mata, Lukaku.
Starting Lineups
Leicester City starting XI: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Evans, Maguire, Mendy, Ndidi, Pereira, Maddison, Vardy, Gray, Barnes.
Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Young, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Sanchez.
Official team news just after 1PM
Official team news, including starting line-ups, will be out at around 1:05PM in the UK. Stay tuned until then for more live build-up for Leicester City against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on VAVEL UK.
Leicester inconsistent
Despite some huge victories against big sides, including Chelsea, Leicester have often come unstuck against the teams around them in the table. That's been their biggest issue, perhaps making those losses even more frustrating when they are compared to the performances against teams like City, Chelsea and Liverpool. They'll be hoping for another upset today.
Youri Tielemans late arrival
Youri Tielemans joined Leicester on loan from Monaco on transfer deadline day. It's a huge signing for the Foxes and could boost their season.
Leicester City will be without Daniel Amartey. He's still out with a broken ankle.
United still without Rojo
United remain without Marcos Rojo, but centre-back Chris Smalling returned to the substitutes bench against Burnley in midweek so will be available today.
Man United welcome back French duo
Solskjaer revealed that Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial should be fit for Sunday afternoon's match.
“We've not had a proper session since the game [vs Burnley], so hopefully both of them can get through that. I don't think there's anything with Paul. Anthony has done some rehab work, so he will try a session today, so I would imagine he would be available to be involved. He seemed happy yesterday.”
United try to get back to winning ways
But United were held by Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The visitors went two goals ahead after a poor United performance but Solskjaer saw his Reds score twice in the final 10 minutes to earn a point and keep up their chase for the top four. Sunday is all about regaining their winning run.
Solskjaer's sweet success
Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at Manchester United, no one has collected more Premier League points. No side has scored as many goals (19), no side has created as many chances (87) or had as many shots (121). And to top it all off, no side has conceded fewer goals (6).
Bournemouth rout Chelsea
Although it affects the title race in a lesser way, it could be argued that the biggest shock of them all came when Eddie Howe's AFC Bournemouth put Chelsea to the sword with a remarkable 4-0 victory. Thoroughly deserved and thoroughly emphatic, it's an historic fixture.
Midweek shocks
That Maguire strike and Leicester result was just one of many upsets. Manchester United themselves were held to a home draw by Burnley. It's the first time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not won with this United side. Up in Newcastle, the Geordies beat Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City 2-1 and helped their bid for Premier League football next season.
Leicester City form
Leicester City come into this afternoon's game off the back of a fantastic 1-1 draw with title favourites Liverpool. Centre-back Harry Maguire scored the all-important goal on the stroke of half-time in an eventful set of midweek fixtures.
Leicester City host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of Leicester City against Manchester United. It's been a chilly weekend, and a snowy week, but it's time for your Premier League fix.