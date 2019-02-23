Arsenal vs Southampton Live Stream Score in Premier League 2019
Matchday live text commentary blog from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host relegation-threatened Southampton in the Premier League, Rajan Hothi reports.

The countdown to kick-off begins.
That's all the pre-match build up for now. We'll have confirmed starting XI's and more build up an hour before the 2:05pm kick-off tomorrow.
Previous meeting
When these two met in December, it was a great spectacle at St Mary's with the hosts surprisingly coming out on top and ending Arsenal's 22 match-unbeaten run. Danny Ings put Southampton ahead after 20 minutes before Henrikh Mkhitaryan nodded home to make it 1-1. Ings bagged his brace just before half-time to put the Saints ahead but Mkhitaryan was on hand to make it all square again just eight minutes after the restart. Just as it looked like Arsenal would extend their unbeaten run to 23 games, Charlie Austin got on the end of Shane Long's cross to put Southampton 3-2 up with five minutes left and that's how it stayed.
Head to head
Arsenal are undefeated at home against Southampton in the Premier League, winning 14 and drawing five.

The last time Southampton completed the double over Arsenal was in the 87/88 campaign where Southampton ran out 1-0 winners away and 4-2 winners at home.

Southampton's last victory at the Emirates came in November 2016 where they emerged 2-0 victors in the League Cup.

Southampton team news
The visitors may have Michael Obafemi back in time after his hamstring problem has kept him out of action since mid-December. The Saints will also have Stuart Armstrong back in for contention as he looks to have recovered from his calf problem which has kept him out of action.
Arsenal team news
Arsenal could be without captain Laurent Koscielny depending on results of a scan following a calf injury in the Gunners' 3-0 Europa League triumph against BATE Borisov. Stephan Lichtsteiner could occupy the right-back spot with it not yet known if Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be able to shake off his illness in time. 
Emery no stranger to Southampton
Unai Emery has shown that he is no stranger to Southampton, despite his recent inclusion into English football, as he has expressed his admiration for Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier. The Spaniard revealed via Arsenal.com: "My memory of him is that he was a very, very special player. He’s one player who I would watch when I was watching the Premier League in Spain. He was one player I would watch a lot of movies of. He was very technical, a quality player with the ball and was amazing for the spectacle.”

Emery is also anticipating another tough encounter with Southampton as he stated: "Like all the teams in the Premier League, they are difficult and they will be preparing for this match with big players and also with time and for us it is difficult. We have respect for them but we need to impose our game-plan and quality and intensity. It is very important to get the three points, we are playing at home with our supporters and I want to carry on stronger here but with a big demand from ourselves to find a victory.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl not intimidated by Arsenal
Ralph Hasenhuttl insists that he and his Southampton side do not fear Arsenal. His first game in charge of Southampton saw his side defeat Arsenal 3-2 at St Mary's and he will be hoping his side can repeat the trick tomorrow. 

Hasenhuttl revealed via Sky Sports: "We are focusing on the game against a difficult opponent, a very good opponent that we beat once already this year in a big game with a fantastic performance.

"I'm not afraid about all the big teams because we showed against Chelsea and Arsenal that we can also play against these teams in good matches and we will need to, that's for sure."

The Austrian is under no illusions and he knows how difficult it will be at the Emirates. The 51-year-old said: "To take something in the Emirates Stadium is far away from being easy but we don't think about that. We know that we can be an opponent in an away game that's not easy to beat, and that's the only thing that interests us.

 

Guendouzi attracting attention from elsewhere
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been a highlight in an indifferent campaign for the Gunners with the 19-year-old impressing since his move in the summer. His performances have reportedly caught the eye of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain who could be interested in a swap deal which would see Adrien Rabiot go the other way, as reported by Football London. Rabiot has been a long-term target for the north London outfit and with his contract at PSG running out in the summer, it's thought that he will be reunited with former manager Unai Emery at Arsenal. 
Arsenal set to employ a director of football
The latest rumour coming from the Emirates is that Arsenal are eager to appoint their first-ever director of football to assist Unai Emery. Roma's current director of football Monchi is rumoured to be the front-runner for the position and Football London reported that he has already been offered the role. It's believed he will replace Sven Mislintat who had his departure from the club confirmed earlier this month.
Southampton's Struggles
Until a couple of weeks ago, things were finally starting to look up for Southampton, that was until a last-gasp Kenneth Zohore winner for relegation rivals Cardiff City saw the Saints succumb to their first Premier League defeat of 2019. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side currently occupy the last relegation spot and sit just a point adrift of safety. While they have lost the joint least amount of games in the bottom half of the table, they have only won five games all season resulting in a relegation dog-fight for the second season in a row. Southampton have proved that they can compete with the better sides in the division but games against fellow strugglers has demonstrated to be a hard task for the Saints.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Arsenal vs Southampton in the Premier League. I'm Rajan Hothi and I'll be updating you of the latest news as well as live in-game analysis of the clash which takes place on Sunday at 2:05pm as Arsenal look to keep the pressure on Manchester United in the race for fourth spot.
