Arsenal vs Southampton Live Stream Score in Premier League 2019
Matchday live text commentary blog from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host relegation-threatened Southampton in the Premier League, Rajan Hothi reports.
The last time Southampton completed the double over Arsenal was in the 87/88 campaign where Southampton ran out 1-0 winners away and 4-2 winners at home.
Southampton's last victory at the Emirates came in November 2016 where they emerged 2-0 victors in the League Cup.
Emery is also anticipating another tough encounter with Southampton as he stated: "Like all the teams in the Premier League, they are difficult and they will be preparing for this match with big players and also with time and for us it is difficult. We have respect for them but we need to impose our game-plan and quality and intensity. It is very important to get the three points, we are playing at home with our supporters and I want to carry on stronger here but with a big demand from ourselves to find a victory.”
Hasenhuttl revealed via Sky Sports: "We are focusing on the game against a difficult opponent, a very good opponent that we beat once already this year in a big game with a fantastic performance.
"I'm not afraid about all the big teams because we showed against Chelsea and Arsenal that we can also play against these teams in good matches and we will need to, that's for sure."
The Austrian is under no illusions and he knows how difficult it will be at the Emirates. The 51-year-old said: "To take something in the Emirates Stadium is far away from being easy but we don't think about that. We know that we can be an opponent in an away game that's not easy to beat, and that's the only thing that interests us.