Southampton 1-1 Manchester United: Solskjaer's Reds still searching for away win

Manchester United's thin squad couldn't find a winner in a tense final quarter of an hour at St. Mary's against ten-man Southampton.

The Reds had taken the lead in the first half with another fantastic goal from young summer signing Dan James.

Jannik Vestergaard equalised just before the hour mark and Man United were given a man advantage in the 73rd-minute when Kevin Danso was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The result leaves United with just one win in their opening four league games of the season. Their failure to sign a striker or central midfielder in the summer came back to punish them once more.

Story of the game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left frustrated at the end of the game after United peppered Southampton's goal trying to find a winner. They should have done so, with a man advantage and the superiority.

The arrival of Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood couldn't provide United with enough incision despite clear vulnerability in the Saints side.

The south-coast side started the game on top, harrying United's defence down at every opportunity. Boufal scraped an effort wide before an ambitious scissor kick attempt.

United quickly adjusted to the pace of the game, though. Andreas Pereira saw a shot blocked but Dan James showed exactly how to take on Southampton with a stunning goal in the 10th minute.

McTominay started the move. The United academy product was composed and creative throughout. He played James in on the left flank and the Welshman cut inside with confidence. Signed for £18 million from Swansea in the summer, his start to life at United has been incredible. He notched a third goal in four games as Juan Mata's run pulled Cedric away from James who used the space to tap it onto his right and rocketed it into the top right corner.

He's now scored as many league goals for United as Alexis Sanchez, Angel di Maria and Memphis Depay did in a red shirt.

James showed his confidence with another brilliant effort, barely lifting his leg back before unleashing a powerful drive that Gunn tipped away. His tendency to stay high and wide on the pitch gives United a different dimension.

Southampton regained a hold on the game before half-time but United tried to manage the game, wasting time at throw-ins and goal-kicks. It was a sign of their inability to take the game away from smaller sides.

When Che Adams sliced a shot wide early in the second half, United should have started to make changes. They didn't, and let Southampton continue to gain confidence. Boufal came centrally for the second period after being shackled completely by the impressive Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He won a corner just before the hour mark. Ward-Prowse's delivery was superb. David de Gea was forced into a fantastic reaction save but the subsequent cross back in was met by the towering Jannik Vestergaard for his first Southampton goal.

The Great Dane rose way above Victor Lindelof to head past De Gea. United had let Southampton back into the game and still changes didn't come quick enough.

A lovely turn from Pogba opened up space on the pitch as he improved after a mediocre first half. He fed Rashford but, as with every effort from the Englishman, his shot was blocked.

Solskjaer was too slow to respond, but eventually Matic and Lingard replaced Mata and Pereira. The aim was to unleash Pogba's attacking qualities but it left United passive in their own half. The urgency that Pogba provides was missed greatly by Maguire and Lindelof who could only pass to the slow Matic or Young instead.

Matic was also brought on to solidify United's midfield. Southampton were on the up after their goal. But shortly after, Kevin Danso was sent off for a ridiculous tackle. Already on a yellow card, Danso scissored McTominay's legs for a blatant booking and walked down the tunnel without any complaints.

United immediately took control of the game again after Hasenhuttl's side had been dominating. James saw another curled effort saved by Gunn, Rashford saw three crosses go just past him, delivered by the effervescent James or the solid Wan-Bissaka.

Pogba added something in attack but he was missed in the deep positions. United's failure to sign a central midfielder in the summer means their chances of finishing in the top four are minuscule.

Solskjaer brought on 17-year-old Mason Greenwood to try and find the winner but United couldn't find the space in the final third, Rashford couldn't finish his chances and the forward line constantly made the wrong decisions.

Lingard sought out a shot on three occasions when a simple pass out wide would have been better. Matic did the same. United should have won and are now already far behind their top six rivals. By the end of the weekend, they could be seven points off the top of the table.