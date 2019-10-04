on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Ricardo Pereira and Roberto Firmino battle for possession at Anfield | Photo: Getty/ Simon Stacpoole/ Offside

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

Follow live from Anfield for Liverpool vs Leicester City, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Liverpool vs Leicester City. 15:00 BST.

daniel-orme
Daniel Orme
60 LIVE live icon gif
Join the conversation
Team news ahead of the match will be released at 13:00, with kick-off at Anfield scheduled for an hour later. To follow along, make sure you follow us on our Twitter accounts @VAVEL and @LeicesterVAVEL.
Rodgers on Liverpool
Meanwhile, Rodgers has been reflecting on his stint in charge of this weekend's opponents. 

He said: "I always take the positives and when I analyse my time there, the club was in… we had to trim the budget, they hadn’t been in Champions League for five seasons, then we had to put in place a playing style that moved us up the table.

"First couple of seasons went well, went close to the title. The fourth season didn’t last so long. Great learning experience as a coach. There were so many highs as a young manager and I’ll always be grateful for that."

Klopp on Leicester
Reds boss Klopp has already highlighted how much of a task his side has this weekend against a side that is a real contender to finish in the European places.

He said: "100 percent they can break into the top six. There isn't much difference. You can see it is built from the back, the defence and goalkeeper look solid. Midfield, creative, hard-working. Offensive, creative and straight forward.

"Leicester are really built like a team. What can I say? It is not forbidden to break into the top four and they will fight for it until the end."

Liverpool team news
The Reds could also make some significant changes to their team for the match. Goalkeeper Alisson, who has been out injured since the opening day, could potentially return in place of Adrian

Meanwhile, after missing the dramatic 4-3 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League midweek, Joel Matip could also return to action. 

Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathanial Clyne are both still restricted to the treatment table.

Embed from Getty Images

Leicester team news
The Foxes will certainly be boosted ahead of their trip up to Merseyside with star midfielder James Maddison set to return from the injury he picked up in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. It's not like they missed him all too much last time out though as they thumped Newcastle United 5-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Matty James remains as the only absentee for the East Midlands outfit.

What happened last time?
Despite Liverpool's stunning run on home soil, Leicester could take inspiration from their last trip there in January last season. 

The Foxes were the last side to claim points from Anfield as Harry Maguire's cool equaliser cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener to claim a valuable point for Claude Puel's toops.

Rodgers returns
One man who will be looking forward to the match is former Liverpool boss Rodgers. The Northern-Irishman has not returned to Anfield since being sacked by the Merseyside club in October 2015. 

 

He then will be extremely keen to earn a result as his Foxes' side continue their pursuit of European football throughout the season.

Embed from Getty Images

The Anfield fortress...
One aspect that Liverpool will hope swings in their favour once again is their form at Anfield. The European champions have not lost on home soil since April 2017 - that loss being a 2-1 reverse at the hands of Crystal Palace


Since then, they have embarked on an unbeaten run of 43 league matches at Anfield, winning their last ten in succession.

Severe test for Liverpool
With Jurgen Klopp's Reds riding high in the Premier League table at the current time - five points clear of champions Manchester City - many have them down as favourites to lift the title come the end of the campaign. However, they come up against a stern test in the form of Leicester City who are in a fantastic position of third under Brendan Rodgers.
Welcome!
Good afternoon all and welcome to what is arguably one of the games of the day as Premier League leaders Liverpool host in-form Leicester City at Anfield. Kick-off from Merseyside is scheduled for 3pm so be sure to stick with us for all of the build-up, team news and live coverage of the match.
VAVEL Logo
CHAT