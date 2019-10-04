Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow live from Anfield for Liverpool vs Leicester City, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Liverpool vs Leicester City. 15:00 BST.
He said: "I always take the positives and when I analyse my time there, the club was in… we had to trim the budget, they hadn’t been in Champions League for five seasons, then we had to put in place a playing style that moved us up the table.
"First couple of seasons went well, went close to the title. The fourth season didn’t last so long. Great learning experience as a coach. There were so many highs as a young manager and I’ll always be grateful for that."
He said: "100 percent they can break into the top six. There isn't much difference. You can see it is built from the back, the defence and goalkeeper look solid. Midfield, creative, hard-working. Offensive, creative and straight forward.
"Leicester are really built like a team. What can I say? It is not forbidden to break into the top four and they will fight for it until the end."
Meanwhile, after missing the dramatic 4-3 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League midweek, Joel Matip could also return to action.
Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathanial Clyne are both still restricted to the treatment table.
Matty James remains as the only absentee for the East Midlands outfit.
The Foxes were the last side to claim points from Anfield as Harry Maguire's cool equaliser cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener to claim a valuable point for Claude Puel's toops.
He then will be extremely keen to earn a result as his Foxes' side continue their pursuit of European football throughout the season.
Since then, they have embarked on an unbeaten run of 43 league matches at Anfield, winning their last ten in succession.