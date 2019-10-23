Huddersfield Town 0-0 Middlesbrough: Goalless draw played out in West Yorkshire

Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough played out a goalless draw as the points were shared at the Kirkless Stadium.

The result means the two sides remain in the same league position as they did at the beginning of the evening with Middlesbrough in 21st on 11 points and Huddersfield in 22nd on 10 points.

Story of the Game

In a half that lacked any real clear-cut chances the first fell to Middlesbrough skipper, Daniel Ayala. A dangerous Paddy McNair free-kick from the right was met by the head of the Spanish centre-back however he couldn’t keep his effort down as it just crept over the Huddersfield bar.

At the other end the hosts had a great headed chance of their own, but like their opponents the ball found it’s way over the bar, as Karlan Grant nodded Adama Diakhaby’s cross just off target.

With usual goalkeeper Kamil Grabara out injured Town manager, Danny Cowley gifted a league debut to 19-year-old Ryan Schofield and the youngster nearly made it a debut to get 15 minutes in.

An inswinging corner from Marcus Tavernier looked set to be collected by the unchallenged Schofield, however the youngster let the ball slip right through his gloves and was only spared his blushes after the ball hit the on-running Ayala on the line.

Without a win in five, Boro’ were desperate for a good start in this one and they nearly had this 10 minutes before the break. A neatly dinked pass by George Saville found Ashley Fletcher in the box and despite being surrounded by four Town defenders, managed to get his shot off which glided just wide of the far post.

In spite of the away side having the majority of the chances in the first 45 minutes it was the hosts who came the closest two minutes before the interval.

Terriers winger, Diakhaby hit a superb curling effort from 25 yards over the Middlesbrough wall and agonisingly wide of the post, meaning the sides went in level at the break.

After the interval the visitors flew out the blocks and most definitely should have had the lead inside the first five minutes of the first half.

A low, deflected free-kick from Tavernier required a fantastic reflex save from Schofield, which fell to the feet of Fletcher who somehow put the ball over the top from two yards out, extending his goalless run in the league to 11 games.

The howler from the former Manchester United and West Ham United forward seemed was his last contribution as he was substituted for top scorer, Britt Assombalonga.

The Riversiders had won the last four meetings between the two sides going into the game and were hoping to make it five as they piled the pressure on the home side. After struggling to deal with a Tavernier corner in the first half, young shot-stopper Schofield found himself in a similar situation in the second, after he failed to deal with the wide man’s corner, only to be saved by Jonathan Hogg on the line.

As Middlesbrough boss, Jonathan Woodgate brought on top goal scorer Assombalonga to find a winner, his tactical change very nearly worked, as the number nine had a golden opportunity to put his side ahead.

After breaking the Terriers offside trap Assombalonga looked certain to open the scoring, however, impressive tracking back from Christopher Schindler forced the Boro’ striker to hit his effort straight at the onrushing Schofield.

Despite a last gasped attempt from both teams to nick a winner, neither side were able to find it as the points were shared on a goalless night on West Yorkshire.

Boro's winless run goes on

Despite a dominant performance, Woodgate and his side now find themselves without a win from six and a point above the relegation zone, worrying form for a side tipped for the play-offs at the beginning of the season.

Cowley continues rebuild

When appointed at the beginning of September, Danny Cowley found his Huddersfield side with just one point from their first six games. However, tonight's valuable point extends their unbeaten run to six games as the former Lincoln boss looks to pull his side away from the drop zone.