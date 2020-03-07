Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates on VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester United vs Manchester City.
Wan-Bissaka backs United boss Solskjaer

"I think we're in a better position than when I joined. We didn't start off great at first, not as the club is expected to do, so I think we're moving in the right direction now," Wan-Bissaka told United's club website.

"I'm very excited by the future. I think we're getting closer to reaching our target.

"I came to this club to win trophies and I know that this team is capable of winning trophies. I think it's a process. We're going in the right direction and that's what we're aiming for."

Guardiola ready for 'aggressive' United

“When I saw the last games they were incredibly aggressive and in Old Trafford that will happen,” Guardiola said.

“In some games, they defend against us, but what I saw in the last games – not just against us but against every team in the league – is they were aggressive. At Goodison Park [in last Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Everton] they played a good game – and in others.

“Always I believe that United are strong and playing good. Always I have great respect and a good opinion of them. The players follow him [Solskjær], the commitment they show. They are getting better; this is their best moment of the season.”

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go or NOW TV.
If you want to follow on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Manchester City: predicted XI

Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Stones, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, B Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Aguero
Manchester United: predicted XI

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams; Fred, Matic, Fernandes; Martial, Greenwood.
Manchester City: team news

Kevin de Bruyne faces a late fitness test for City. After a shoulder problem, the Belgian should be able to play for the sky blues. Aymeric Laporte is out of consideration, though, and Leroy Sane remains out for some time still.
Manchester United: team news

There are doubts over the fitness of captain Harry Maguire, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Dan James. All three should make the matchday squad, though. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford remain unavailable with long-term injuries for United.
City have hit back after UEFA charge

City's form has been superb since they were handed a two-year ban from UEFA competitions. They've won at Real Madrid in the Champions League and will be looking ahead to the second leg of that tie. A win at United means mainly pride with City sitting so far behind champions-elect Liverpool.
Reds have six wins from last nine

United have played nine times since a humiliating 2-0 home defeat to Burnley. They've won six of those games, including at City in the EFL Cup and Chelsea in the league. 
United looking to continue best form of the season

United seemed out of the top four race only a couple of months ago and the season seemed to be an inevitable march to mediocrity. Recent good form means United are going for that fourth spot as well as competing in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League. 
It's the 182nd Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon. Both sides. United have won 75 of these clashes with City finishing victors 54 times.
Kick-off time

The Manchester United vs Manchester City match will be played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled for 16:30pm GMT.
Welcome to Man Utd vs Man City

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Manchester United vs Manchester City!

My name is Harry Robinson and I’ll be your host for the build-up today. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

