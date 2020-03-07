Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Wan-Bissaka backs United boss Solskjaer
"I'm very excited by the future. I think we're getting closer to reaching our target.
"I came to this club to win trophies and I know that this team is capable of winning trophies. I think it's a process. We're going in the right direction and that's what we're aiming for."
Guardiola ready for 'aggressive' United
“In some games, they defend against us, but what I saw in the last games – not just against us but against every team in the league – is they were aggressive. At Goodison Park [in last Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Everton] they played a good game – and in others.
“Always I believe that United are strong and playing good. Always I have great respect and a good opinion of them. The players follow him [Solskjær], the commitment they show. They are getting better; this is their best moment of the season.”
How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go or NOW TV.
Manchester City: predicted XI
Manchester United: predicted XI
Manchester City: team news
Manchester United: team news
City have hit back after UEFA charge
Reds have six wins from last nine
United looking to continue best form of the season
Kick-off time
Welcome to Man Utd vs Man City
My name is Harry Robinson and I’ll be your host for the build-up today. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.