As It Happened: Burnley 1-1 Fulham

FULL-TIME STATS
Shots: 8-9
On target: 3-4
Corners: 5-5
Fouls: 7-13
FULL-TIME - BURNLEY 1-1 FULHAM
Aina gave Fulham the lead from a set-piece situation just after the break, but Barnes equalised for Burnley almost immediately after superb work from Rodriguez.
Burnley remain eight points clear of their opponents in 18th, while Fulham move within six points of Newcastle just above them.
86'
Loftus-Cheek fizzes a ball into the area, but Maja misses it with his swing and Lookman knew little about it when it fell to him.
78' SUBSTITUTION
68' SUBSTITUTION
Decordova-Reid makes way for Cavaleiro.
65' SUBSTITUTION
61' SUBSTITUTION
There's only been one team in this game since Fulham's goal; Burnley are well on top at the moment.
GOAL - BURNLEY 1-1 FULHAM - BARNES
Rodriguez left Adarabioyo for dead with a brilliant turn on the flank and crossed immediately for Barnes. The striker initially struggled to control the ball, but finished coolly with Areola stranded.
Back to square one in this match where victory is a necessity for both.
GOAL - BURNLEY 0-1 FULHAM - AINA
Andersen flicks on Lookman's corner and Aina directs the ball towards goal without knowing much about it. Brady was there to clear the ball on the line but missed his kick altogether.
A huge, huge goal for the visitors.
Getting back underway
Home advantage
Burnley might be disappointed not to have headed into the break a goal up.
HALF-TIME STATS
Shots: 3-2
On target: 1-1
Corners: 4-2
Fouls: 1-6
HALF-TIME - BURNLEY 0-0 FULHAM
Fulham have seen a bit more of the ball, but Burnley have certainly been on top, and worked a fabulous opportunity to break the deadlock right at the end of the half, but for a crucial intervention from Areola.
An absolutely huge second half in this season's battle to beat the drop awaits.
Great work from Fulham's goalkeeper, but Burnley will be wondering how they didn't score.
39' SUBSTITUTION
Burnley are probably having the better of the play, but Fulham have enjoyed more of the ball and could work an opening at any given moment.
He put his body on the line there, taking a stud or two to the leg; really good defending.
That was a really good chance for Burnley.
A crucial intervention; Maja would've been through on goal.
1' KICK-OFF
Fulham team
Substitutes: Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Kongolo, Robinson, Anguissa, Onomah, Cavaleiro.
Burnley team
Substitues: Norris, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Driscoll-Glennon, Dunne, Brady, Brownhill, Benson, Mumbongo.
Scott Parker quotes
“We now have a massive week of games ahead of us; we go to Burnley on Wednesday, Sheffield United at the weekend, and then Crystal Palace.
“Like always, it’s a massive game for us ahead. We understand the problems that Burnley are going to cause us, and we need to be prepared for that.”
Sean Dyche quotes
“It’s very difficult for medical teams now because there are that many rules — rightly so, by the way — to make players safe, and to get on there quickly to affect things, they have to be cautious.
“My feeling on not targeting games is that I can’t talk about the need for consistency and then only apply it to certain games. My way of looking at it is that we should be up for every game.”
Predicted XIs
Fulham — Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Lemina; Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Maja.
Fulham team news
Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo remain long-term absentees, but Antonee Robinson will be vying to return to the starting 11 having surrendered his place on Sunday.
Burnley team news
Chris Wood, Matej Vydra, Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are all injury doubts, but Charlie Taylor should be able to feature.
Head-to-head
Fulham last won at the Lancashire ground in April 1951 and, should they fail to emerge from this match triumphant, it will be their longest ever run of matches without an away win against a single opponent.
Last meeting
Jay Rodriguez opened the scoring in the first half and doubled his tally from the spot on 71 minutes, before Kevin Long put the cherry on the cake in an effortless win for the Clarets.
Fulham's form
The victory at Everton on Sunday night marked the arrival of a figure who could be key to Fulham’s push for survival; Josh Maja scored both of the goals at Goodison Park and will be hoping to carry that form onto Turf Moor.
Fulham currently sit 18th in the Premier League table.
Burnley's form
Their most recent outing saw the Clarets dispatch Crystal Palace on their own turf, with goals from Johann Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez and Matt Lowton earning a comfortable victory.
Burnley currently sit 16th in the Premier League table.
Six-pointer
It means the match bears even more significance now than the match might have done on its original date.
It’s 16th vs 18th, a huge match in the battle to avoid the Premier League drop, and a draw won’t do for either: victory for Burnley would generate some distance between them and the bottom three, while a win for their opponents would keep their survival aspirations very much alive.