Everton vs Newcastle United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

Match Highlights
FT: Everton 1-0 Newcastle
Newcastle struggled in this game and after being in such good form, not many players put in a performance that they would be proud of.
98' GOALLL EVERTONN! (Iwobi)
HT: Everton 0-0 Newcastle
Newcastle have had the better of the play however they have not been able to create any real clear cut chances. Both managers will have words to have in the changing room as both teams need to improve in the second half if they want to get anything from this game.
The teams are out!
Newcastle Lineup
Everton Lineup
Morning Everyone!
How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live on TV and Online
If however you do not have this service you can follow all the action live here at VAVAL.com
What time is Everton vs Newcastle in the Premier League
Kick-off tomorrow's game is at 7:45 PM
Prediction
Both teams have key players out injured but more so Newcastle. The form is with Newcastle so it is hard to look past an away win.
Prediction: Everton 0-1 Newcastle
Previous Meeting
The first half was very cagey and with 2 own goals in quick succession the game was finely poised at half time. But 2 goals in the second half from Fraser and Trippier gave Newcastle all 3 points.
Newcastle Key Player
He is somebody who works very hard for the team and is very key in Newcastle's pressing game. Having been nominated for February's player of the month he has been in fine form and will look to continue this against a struggling Everton side, which he scored against in the reverse fixture.
Everton Key Player
Although his stats infront of goal are not too impressive with only 4 goals and 3 assists. He is very key in Everton's attacking play. he is likely to play through the middle which will see him linking play from the midfielders to Everton's wingers.
He will also when he can look to get in behind Newcastle's backline, giving Dan Burn and Fabian Schar someone to keep a close eye on.
Predicted line-ups
Newcastle: Dubravka; Targett, Burn, Schar, Kraft, Guimarães, S.Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood. (433)
Newcastle seeking to bounce back after Chelsea disappointment
Despite a strong performance against Chelsea the Magpies couldn't come away with any points. However they will feel like they should of as a foul on Jacob Murphy was not given in the penalty area. They will look to get back to winning ways against a struggling Everton.
Everton looking to end winless run
With a tough run of fixtures coming there way it will be vitally important that the Toffee's are able to pick up some points in the next few games.
The match will be played at Goodison Park
