Everton vs Newcastle United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

22:463 days ago

That's all for now!

I've been Toby Coxon and it’s been a pleasure to bring you all of this afternoon's action – catch you all next time!
22:453 days ago

Match Highlights

 
21:554 days ago

FT: Everton 1-0 Newcastle

A massive 3 points for Everton in their hunt for Premier League Safety. After a questionable red card decision in the second half, and many many stoppages, Everton managed to get the goal that could seal their safety. 

 

Newcastle struggled in this game and after being in such good form, not many players put in a performance that they would be proud of.

21:444 days ago

98' GOALLL EVERTONN! (Iwobi)

10 man Everton have done it! A great ball played in by Calvert-Lewin finds Iwobi who slots it past Dubravka. 
21:334 days ago

90'

There will be 14 minutes added time. Yes, 14.
21:324 days ago

89'

24 fouls have been committed so far this game.
21:254 days ago

83'

Red card for Allan!!! 
21:244 days ago

80'

The game is at risk of boiling over as Allan goes flying into Saint-Maximin. There is a VAR check for a red card.
21:204 days ago

77'

Gordon hits the wall and the ball goes out for a corner.
21:194 days ago

76'

Everton have a freekick in a very dangerous area after Kraft fouls Richarlison.
21:114 days ago

68'

There is still very little quality in this game. With both teams struggling in the final third. There have been a lot of fouls which is breaking up the game. 
20:594 days ago

56'

We are back underway here.
20:574 days ago

54''

The protester has not been freed and taken away. 
20:544 days ago

51'

The grounds team appeared to have brought out some bolt cutters in an attempt to free the protester. 
20:534 days ago

49'

There is a break in play as a fan appears to tied himself to the goal post. The stewards are attempting to release him. 
20:514 days ago

47'

Newcastle get the first shot on target of the second half. The ball is played long up to Wood who knocks it down to Willock. However his shot is straight at Begovic.
20:484 days ago

46'

We are back underway here.
20:354 days ago

HT: Everton 0-0 Newcastle

The first half here has been very poor in quality. Neither team has been able to impose themselves on the game. 

 

Newcastle have had the better of the play however they have not been able to create any real clear cut chances. Both managers will have words to have in the changing room as both teams need to improve in the second half if they want to get anything from this game. 

20:314 days ago

45'

There will be one minute of added time at the end of the first half.
20:244 days ago

37'

Gordon finds some space just on the edge of the box but when he goes to pull the trigger, he trips over his own feet and loses the ball. 
20:184 days ago

31'

A clash of heads in the Everton box with Burn and Keane clashing heads as they went for the ball. They are both ok to carry on. 
20:144 days ago

27'

Newcastle have had the more chances so far, with 5 shots to Everton's 1. However only 1 has been on target.
20:114 days ago

23'

Newcastle are really loading the box at every opportunity. Winning a string of corners the latter of which sees a ball fly right across the six yard area but no one is able to turn it in.
20:034 days ago

15'

There has been a lot of fouls so far tonight. Newcastle get a freekick deep in their half. They load the box and the ball finds its way to Fraser. However his shot is fell wide.
19:574 days ago

9'

Newcastle work the ball well down the near side of the pitch. They put a good ball into the box but wood can only find the keepers hands.
19:544 days ago

7'

So far the game has been very scrappy. With neither team really being able to get hold of the ball.
19:504 days ago

3'

Everton get the first shot on target of the game. They win a corner on the near side. Dubravka is there to claim the ball.
19:464 days ago

1'

Everton gets us underway in Liverpool. 
19:424 days ago

The teams are out!

Everton and Newcastle enter the pitch. Kick off is moments away. 
18:494 days ago

Newcastle Lineup

 

18:474 days ago

Everton Lineup

 
09:214 days ago

Morning Everyone!

 

20:245 days ago

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle live on TV and Online

Tomorrow's game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. 

If however you do not have this service you can follow all the action live here at VAVAL.com

20:195 days ago

What time is Everton vs Newcastle in the Premier League

Kick-off tomorrow's game is at 7:45 PM    
20:145 days ago

Prediction

With Newcastle's fine form it is hard to look past a win for the away team. But Everton have their backs against the wall and know they need points. 

Both teams have key players out injured but more so Newcastle. The form is with Newcastle so it is hard to look past an away win.

 

Prediction: Everton 0-1 Newcastle

20:095 days ago

Previous Meeting

Newcastle and Everton met only a month ago in the league. It was Newcastle who came out on top at St James Park winning 3-1. 

The first half was very cagey and with 2 own goals in quick succession the game was finely poised at half time. But 2 goals in the second half from Fraser and Trippier gave Newcastle all 3 points. 

 

20:045 days ago

Newcastle Key Player

Ryan Fraser: Despite missing the last few matches, Ryan Fraser has been a revelation under Eddie Howe. Having previously worked together at Bournemouth, Fraser has found some of his form that he showed on the south coast. 

He is somebody who works very hard for the team and is very key in Newcastle's pressing game. Having been nominated for February's player of the month he has been in fine form and will look to continue this against a struggling Everton side, which he scored against in the reverse fixture.

19:595 days ago

Everton Key Player

Richarlison: With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured for most of this season the role of Everton's main focal point up front has fallen on the shoulders of Brazilian international Richarlison.

Although his stats infront of goal are not too impressive with only 4 goals and 3 assists. He is very key in Everton's attacking play. he is likely to play through the middle which will see him linking play from the midfielders to Everton's wingers. 

He will also when he can look to get in behind Newcastle's backline, giving Dan Burn and Fabian Schar someone to keep a close eye on.

19:545 days ago

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Targett, Burn, Schar, Kraft, Guimarães, S.Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood. (433)

19:495 days ago

Newcastle seeking to bounce back after Chelsea disappointment

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe have been in a rich vein of form recently. Up until last weekend they had been unbeaten in the league. 

Despite a strong performance against Chelsea the Magpies couldn't come away with any points. However they will feel like they should of as a foul on Jacob Murphy was not given in the penalty area. They will look to get back to winning ways against a struggling Everton.

19:445 days ago

Everton looking to end winless run

Frank Lampard has had a tough start to life as the Everton boss. With just one win out of a possible 5 in the league they are flirting with relegation. 

With a tough run of fixtures coming there way it will be vitally important that the Toffee's are able to pick up some points in the next few games. 

19:395 days ago

The match will be played at Goodison Park

The Everton vs Newcastle match will be played at the stadium Goodison Park, in Liverpool, with a capacity of 39,572 people. It is one of the oldest grounds still used in the football league, however it is soon to be replaced by the new Bramley-More Dock stadium currently under construction.
19:345 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2021 Premier League match

Everton vs Newcastle Live Updates!
My name is Toby Coxon and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game
analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL...
