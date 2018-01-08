Joel Coleman praises influence of Huddersfield keeper Rob Green

Joel Coleman | Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Joel Coleman has heaped praise on fellow goalkeeper Rob Green, who signed for the Terriers in the summer but has yet to make a start for the Premier League club.

Since the arrival of Green from Leeds United in the summer transfer window, the 37-year-old ex-England stopper has not made a first-team start for the club, however, this does not mean that Green has not made an impact for the Terriers.

Having plenty of Premier League experience, alongside FA Cup and international matches under his belt, Green is willingly sharing his knowledge with both Jonas Lössl and Coleman.

Coleman was speaking after the FA Cup third-round win by the Terriers over Bolton Wanderers; the stopper said of his rival in the squad, "Obviously Rob Green is very experienced and he helps us.

"He helps Jonas as well because he's been there and done it in the Premier League and he's still a top-quality goalkeeper.

"Me and Jonas learn from him every day and I learn off Jonas as well because he's playing very well this season up to now."

Competition

On the competition for places in the squad and the rotation used by head coach David Wagner, Coleman said he relishes the competition as it pushes him to work harder in training.

"I love the competition - it pushes me to work harder every day in training and when I get my chance I've just got to take it with both hands. Hopefully at one point I might get my chance, but he's (Lössl) doing a very good job"

The goalkeeping team also have their own goalkeeping coach in the form of Paul Clements, who stepped into the role from his previous position within the Huddersfield Town Academy.

Coleman was asked about how things were going with Clements who took over the role in July 2016: "Everything has been going well so far, He's been working on the weaknesses in my game and hopefully I can put it out there on the field when I do get out there."

With the win over Bolton on Saturday, the Terriers were in the draw for the fourth round, and the Premier League club drew Championship opposition in the form of Birmingham City.