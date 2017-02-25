Manchester United vs Southampton Live Stream Score Commentary in EFL Cup Final 2017

Refresh content

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Southampton predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Forster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Davis, Romeo; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, Pogba, Martial; Ibrahimovic.

On the other hand, the Saints are also without a few key players for the game. Virgil Van Dijk will miss the game due to an ankle injury while Charlie Austin is also out with a shoulder inujury. Sofiane Boufal is also struggling to be fit for the game as he is battling with an ankle injury in time to be fit for kick-off. Martín Cáceres, who signed on a free transfer this week, is unlikely to start the game given he has not played since leaving Juventus in the summer.

In terms of team news for the game, Mourinho has confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Saint-Etienne. Michael Carrick, who went off injured in the same game, though has been passed fit after recovering from a sligh calf injury. Phil Jones is unlikely to be fit for the game though but it is thought he is not far away from a return. Ander Herrera will return to the team after missing the Europa League game against Saint-Etienne due to suspension. Wayne Rooney will also be back in the United squad for the game after Mourinho confirmed that he would be during his press conference.

Puel's Southampton side have a had a fortnight to prepare for the final due to the fact they are not in the FA Cup or play in any European competitions. In their last match they defeated Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League, with January signing Manolo Gabbiadini scoring twice to make it three goals in two appearances for his new club. The win against the Black Cats ended a run of three successive defeats and now they will want to show what they can do on the big stage at Wembley.

In terms of form coming into the game, United head into the game on the back of five straight wins in all competitions, including hard fought victories over Blackburn Rovers and Saint-Etienne, which saw Mourinho's men progress in both competitions. It means that the team are confident ahead of the game and they will want to keep the good run going with so many fixtures coming up in a short period of time and nothing breeds confidence than winning silverware.

Can the Saints do it again?

On the other hand, the Saints encountered Premier League opposition in all four previous rounds. Firstly, they overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 before defeating Sunderland 1-0 to set up a tough quarter-final clash away at Arsenal. Goals from Jordy Clasie and Ryan Bertand sealed victory for Puel's side at the Emirates. In the semi-final then they came up against Liverpool, winning both legs 1-0 to see the Saints reach Wembley without conceding a single goal in the competition.

United began their EFL Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory away to League One side Northampton Town before Juan Mata scored the winner against Manchester City at Old Trafford to knock the holders out in the next round. Two goals each from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Anthony Martial then saw United to a 4-1 victory against West Ham United in the quarter-final. In the semi-final, the Red Devils saw off a tough Hull City side 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford before losing the second leg 2-1 away from home.

United looking to keep up excellent form

No manger in United's history has won a trophy in his first season in charge but Jose Mourinho will be hoping this all changes this weekend as he looks to win the League cup for a fourth time as a manager. For Claude Puel, it is a chance to create history and lead the Saints to their first ever League cup triumph which would be a magnificent achievement.

The first bit of silverware is up for grabs on Sunday and both teams will be confident of winning a game that holds huge significance for both teams for different reasons.

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the EFL Cup final held at Wembley between Manchester United and Southampton. Kick-off at Wembley is set for 4:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.