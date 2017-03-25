Man United in competition with rivals City for Ajax's Daishawn Redan and ex-PSG midfielder Aliou Traore

Redan in action for Netherlands' under-17s | Photo: VI-Image via Getty Images

Manchester United are leading the way to sign former-Paris Saint Germain powerful midfielder Aliou Traore while they compete with Manchester City and RB Leipzig for the signing of Ajax's talented and highly sought-after Daishawn Redan.

The Dutch club confirmed this week that Redan will leave their set-up this summer despite joining at the age of only 8. The striker has decided not to sign a professional deal with his boyhood side and will, therefore, be open to offers from Man United and neighbours City as well as RB Leipzig, the club buying the best youth talent in Europe and giving them first-team chances immediately.

16-year-old Redan refuses professional contract at Ajax

Leipzig arguably provide an excellent option for any young player next season, their Bundesliga status more than cemented after an incredible start to the season which saw them top for a considerable amount of time having just been promoted. First-team football is difficult to find at the very biggest clubs, as many youngsters found when they joined Chelsea in the past seven or eight years, and Leipzig readily offer that.

PSG and the aforementioned Chelsea could also heighten their mild interest in Redan who will subject to a fiery transfer battle this summer. Ajax youth coach Said Ouaali admitted the club's frustration that Redan would turn their back on them so quickly, but also wished him well.

"We have made every effort to maintain a great talent as Daishawn for the club," Ouaali said, "but at some point, it stops. We wish him all the best with the rest of his career."

Redan has proved to be a prolific goalscorer at a number of youth levels, generally playing above his age group. This season he's already featured for Ajax's under-19 side, a demonstration of his quality, and recently played for the Netherlands' under-17 side.

The Dutch forward has featured as a lone striker and as a left-winger, proving his worth in both positions. The fact that he already speaks fluent English will be a bonus to Man United, Man City and Chelsea. Last summer, United signed Tahith Chong from Feyenoord. Although he picked up a season-ending injury this year, he was in superb form before undergoing surgery on knee ligaments.

Man United favourites for Aliou Traore

Another player who could join Man United this summer, or even sooner, is 16-year-old box-to-box midfielder Aliou Traore, who has also been a stand-in centre-back. He left PSG last summer, possibly because of their worries that he was talking to other clubs such as United. However, he thoroughly impressed regular watchers of their youth sides while there, being tipped to become France under-16 captain before he left the club.

Traore came on trial to United in February and scored in a 7-0 win for the Reds' under-17 side against Burnley. United are strong favourites to sign Traore, though they face competition from Man City and Juventus.