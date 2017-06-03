Sebastian Larsson's agent claims midfielder is 'very excited' to remain in English football

Larsson has been a regular for the Black Cats since signing in 2011. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson's agent has claimed that his client is "very excited" about the possibility of remaining in English football, although that may not be on Wearside.

"He is very excited to stay in England", Larsson's agent Per Jonsson told FotbollDirekt.se, adding that the former Arsenal man "is not ready" to return to Sweden and remains hopeful of remaining in England despite "clubs in Turkey and China" reportedly submitting bids.

Larsson is one of several Sunderland players whose contracts expire at the end of June, and the Swede will most likely look to move on should he receive an offer from a Premier League club.

Larsson has made 203 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitinos for the Black Cats since joining the club on a free transfer in 2011 after his contract with Birmingham City expired, who like Sunderland had just been relegated from the Premier League.

Embed from Getty Images Larsson may well have played his last game in a Sunderland shirt.

Future of Larsson still up in the air

He made 21 appearances for Sunderland last season after missing the early portion of the campaign through a long-term knee injury.

The 31-year-old did not confirm whether he would be staying on Wearside when he spoke to the press last month, saying that he would "decide [his[ future during the summer" and that it was up to the "for the club to do the right things for Sunderland Football Club."

The Swede originally came to England as a 16-year-old, signing a four-year professional contract with Arsenal in 2001.

He would go on to make three first-team appearances for the Gunners before joining Birmingham City on loan in the 2006/07 season, leading to a permanent deal with the Blues the following season.

Other players whose contracts expire at the end of June include Jan Kirchhoff, Victor Anichebe, John O'Shea, Steven Pienaar and Joleon Lescott while winger Will Buckley, who spent the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, is also out of contract at the end of the month.