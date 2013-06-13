Barca Offer For Handanovic

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona has requested the services of Inter goalkeeper, Samir Handanovic.

The Italian newspaper has reported that the Catalan club offered 23 million for the Slovenian, during a phone call with Massimo Moratti last night. Although the bid was rejected, GDS has stated that if it were to rise to 30 million, the Inter Milan president would likely accept.

Handanovic signed for Inter last year for 11 million, and was arguably the clubs strongest performer during the 2012/13 Serie A season, as he saved 68.7% of the shots he faced. Barcelona are currently in the market for a goalkeeper to replace Victor Valdes, who has decided not to renew his contract with the Spanish champions. However, the Spanish number 2's decision to see out the remainder of his contract, may make the Catalan club less willing to offer upwards of 30 million for a replacement during this mercato.

