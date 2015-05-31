Icardi brace earns a share of the Capocannoniere

Mauro Icardi scored two goals as Inter Milan beat Empoli 4-3 to earn a share of the Capocannoniere.

Icardi's two goals took him level with Verona's Luca Toni on 22 goals for the season. Icardi was level with Juventus' Carlos Tevez on 20 goals, one behind Toni on 21 coming into this weekend. Tevez and Toni went head to head on Saturday with Toni scoring and Tevez missing a penalty as the game finished 2-2 in Verona.

Toni may well have thought that goal would be enough to secure the Capocannoniere and it looked to be going that way when Inter were drawing 0-0 at half time but Icardi scored a brace in the second half as the Guiseppe Meazza crowd were treated to seven goals in the second half.

Inter will be desperate to hold onto Icardi but there looks to be a queue ready to sign the Argentine. Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus have all been linked with the 22 year old and based on his performances this season there is no reason why Icardi won't be playing for one of the top Champions League clubs next season.