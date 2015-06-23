Ex-Parma youngster Mauri set to sign for Milan

Following his release from recenetly declared bankrupt Parma, Jose Mauri looks set to sign for AC Milan on a free transfer in the coming days.

Reports from Di Marzio suggest the San Siro outfit have offered the pocket-sized central midfielder a five year contract.

The 19-year-old made 33 appearances last season in what would prove as Parma's final Serie A season as the footballing world knows them.

The two time UEFA Cup winners were declared bankrupt yesterday after the two interested bidders pulled out, sending Parma down the Italian football pyramid to Serie D.

Mauri had spent all his career with the Ducali and made the jump to the senior side two years ago, aged only 17. His contract with Parma was due to run until 2017.

Subject to other interest

Mauri is one of the most sought after players released by Parma and it is believed that Serie A champions Juventus had been sniffing around at the Italian youth international for quite some time.

His agent Dino Zampacorta confirmed talks had taken place with Fiorentina and admitted like Juventus they "have followed the player for a long time."

Also in for the youngster are an unnamed club from both La Liga and the Bundesliga.

Milan targetting youth

Milan were ever so close to signing Geoffrey Kondogbia before the deal fell through as he joined city rivals Inter at the weekend.

Furthermore, the Rossoneri are reportedly looking at Dinamo Zagreb's Mirko Pjaca, who is valued at €10 million by the Stadion Maksimir outfit as well as teammate Vinko Soldo, who only recently turned 17.

Closing in on Witsel

Having lost out on the aformentioned Kondogbia, Milan have turned their attention to Zenit midfielder Axel Witsel.

Milan are believed to be going head to head with Premier League Champions Chelsea for the Belgian international's signature and have reportedly tabled a €21 million offer.

Juventus are also said to be monitoring the situation of the player who has asked to leave Russia this summer.