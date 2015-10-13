AS Roma reportedly interested in Andrea Ranocchia

According to a report from Sportmediaset, AS Roma are being linked with a move for Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia.

Roma could run into depth issues

The capital club currently have Kostas Manolas entrenched at one center back position, but after the Greek there is little certainty. Daniele De Rossi has logged significant minutes in central defense, while Antonio Rudiger and Leandro Castan have also played the position.

De Rossi has performed admirably in the position, but also receives his fair share of appearances in central midfield. If something happened to Miralem Pjanic or Radja Nainggolan, the Italian would likely move back into central midfield full time. If that situation plays out, Roma would be left lacking in central defense.

Rudiger’s performances have been solid as a deputy to both Manolas and De Rossi, while Castan is almost a year removed from having brain surgery and is still working his way back to his old form.

After Rudiger and Castan, there are no other natural center backs on Roma’s roster, so adding Ranocchia would certainly make sense.

A struggle for playing time

Ranocchia has only appeared in five matches for the Nerazzurri, with no appearance lasting longer than 45 minutes. In fact, three of the defender’s appearances lasted fewer than six minutes.

The defender, who has 20 caps for the Italian national team, will likely need to earn consistent playing time in order to put himself in discussion for the squad Antonio Conte will be putting together for Euro 2016. As the days and weeks drift by, it’s becoming more and more clear that the opportunity isn’t going to come at Inter.

This is mainly due to the summer transfer window arrivals of Jeison Murillo and Miranda, as well as the continued presence of Gary Medel.

Ranocchia’s minutes this season have provided a stark contrast to the defender’s playing time last season. The Italy international made 33 appearances last campaign, only one of which wasn’t a start. Ranocchia seemingly cemented himself as a starter for Inter, posting a 7.15 rating, according to WhoScored. He also contributed with 2.2 tackles and 2.1 interceptions per game in addition to 4.3 clearances per contest and two goals.

He hasn’t had the opportunity to come close to matching those numbers this season.

A move to Roma would seemingly suit all parties. The Giallorossi would gain a quality defender, while Ranocchia would receive the playing time he needs.