Ventura extends Torino contract

Torino boss Giampiero Ventura has put pen to paper on an improved deal that will keep him in Turin until 2018, the club have announced.

Sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, who has presided over a period of prudent recruitment, has also committed his future to the Granata.

"Torino Football Club announces that it has extended the contracts of sporting director Gianluca Petrachi and coach Giampiero Ventura until June 30, 2018," a statement on the club's official website read.

Just rewards

Few, even the Granata's trophy-laden rivals Juventus, could have foreseen the meteoric rise of Torino.

Appointed in 2011 with the Turin outfit languishing in Serie B, Ventura presided over promotion to the top-flight in his maiden season and has established Torino as a solvent Serie A side in the space of three seasons.

Profiting from Ciro Immobile's fruitful campaign inside the penalty box, the Granata qualified for Europe in 2014 and the 67-year-old tactician etched himself into the club's history books when his side became the first Italian club to triumph in the San Mames.

Il Toro were dumped out by Zenit in the quarter-finals yet Ventura was swift to reverse the supporter's disappointment when he became the first Torino coach to beat Juventus in 20 years in the Derby della Mole in April.

A turbulent start to the season

Having oversaw the departure of coveted full-back Matteo Darmian to Manchester United in the summer, Ventura's side have been unable to replicate last season's remarkable form.

Their failings have been perfectly synopsised by their dismal away form, where they have yet to record a victory on the road since the campaign's curtain-raiser at newly promoted Frosinone.

Injuries have dented their hopes and the feel-good factor that surrounded the Stadio Olimpico last term has dissipated.

They have, however, been one of only three teams to record a victory over pace-setters Fiorentina, though that triumph was quickly offset by the ignominy of losing to lowly Carpi -- the club's solitary top-flight win.

Ventura's side travel to Bergamo to face a high-flying Atalanta side when domestic action resumes.